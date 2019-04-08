Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 12-week-low vs zloty despite trade surplus

Sandor Peto, Robert Muller

    * Czech and and Hungarian trade suprluses bigger than
expected
    * Forint eases ahead of expected rise in annual inflation
    * Bucharest stocks buck CEE trend, touch four-month high

    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - The forint hit a
12-week-low against the zloty on Monday against the backdrop of
gloomier sentiment towards emerging markets and expectations for
a further rise to inflation in Hungary.
     The dollar-based MSCI emerging market currency index
 shed a quarter of a percentage point by 0907 GMT
while emerging market shares were subdued after a rally last
week.
    The forint eased while its main Central European
peer, the Polish zloty, gained 0.1 percent against the
euro.
    Trading at 321.59 against the euro, the forint approached
the lows of 322.63 set last week, after a plunge since the
National Bank of Hungary's "dovish rate hike" on March 26. 
    The bank increased its two-week deposit rate, which is not
its main rate, but dropped its guidance for gradual policy
tightening, saying policy would be driven by economic data.

    Hungary reported a higher than expected trade surplus for
February on Monday, but the figures failed to support the
forint.
    It weakened beyond a key psychological line at 75 against
the zloty for the first time since the middle of
January.
    "The Polish central bank (last week) said that they would
keep interest rates unchanged ... while there will be no rate
increase in Hungary," one Budapest-based dealer said. 

    While Polish inflation runs near the bottom of the central
bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target range, Hungary is expected to
report a rise to 3.4 percent in March, further above the
midpoint of the central bank's 2-4 percent target.
    Hungary's monthly trade figures have become volatile in the
past year, with surging consumption boosting imports, while
demand for its goods in the euro zone has become more fragile.  
 
    After some decline in Hungary's trade surplus this year it
could rise again from next year, partly because of new
capacities in the automotive industry, and make the economy a
net lender by next year, Takarekbank analysts said in a note.
    "These trends can lend sustained support to the forint,"
they said.
    The Czech Republic also released a higher than expected
February trade surplus figure on Monday and a 1.5 percent annual
rise in industrial output.
    Foreign demand could rebound in the second half of 2019,
while slowing wage growth and more household savings could put a
lid on imports, said Komercni Banka analyst Monika Junicke.
    Erste analysts said they still expect the Czech central bank
to increase interest rates further in August, or in May if the
international environment improves.
    Regional equities markets were steady or slightly lower, but
Bucharest's main index was driven to four-month highs,
led by a continued recovery in the shares of Banca Transilvania
. 
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1107 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6420   25.6470    +0.02%    +0.25%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  321.5900  321.3000    -0.09%    -0.16%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2895    4.2928    +0.08%    +0.00%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7510    4.7530    +0.04%    -2.04%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4370    7.4225    -0.19%    -0.36%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.7800  117.9300    +0.13%    +0.44%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1083.47  1086.090    -0.24%    +9.82%
                                       0            
 Budapest             41749.52  41841.92    -0.22%    +6.67%
 Warsaw                2353.17   2351.08    +0.09%    +3.36%
 Bucharest             8253.02   8202.21    +0.62%   +11.77%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    871.73    873.05    -0.15%    +8.39%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1793.56   1792.29    +0.07%    +2.56%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    733.62    733.73    -0.01%    -3.69%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  578.24    580.19    -0.34%    -2.73%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8460   -0.0280   +242bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7670    0.0320   +221bps     +3bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8600    0.0000   +186bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6750   -0.1030   +225bps     -9bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2550    0.0030   +270bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.9190   -0.0120   +291bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.15      2.19      2.19      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.33      0.45      0.59      0.16
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.74      1.74      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 

    
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto
Editing by David Goodman
)
