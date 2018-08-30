CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 5-week low on Turkey ahead of bond auctions

* Lira's continuing fall weighs in CEE currencies * Forint at 5-week low, bonds seen sold at increased yields * By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The forint weakened to a five-week low against the euro on Thursday as the Turkish lira's continued fall maintained a risk of further spillover into Central Europe' liquid currency markets. The forint and the leu eased about 0.15 percent by 0809 GMT, while the Czech crown and the zloty were treading water for now. "We anticipate further slight weakening of the zloty in reaction to expected dollar strengthening, further lira depreciation and worsening of investors’ moods, reflected in negative sentiment during the Asian session," BZ WBK analysts said in a note. The region's main equity indices, meanwhile, mostly dropped, led by Warsaw's 0.7 percent decline, as worries over the U.S.-China trade war weighed on sentiment in global stock markets. In the negative sentiment, Hungarian government bond yields edged higher by 1-3 basis points ahead of debt agency AKK's bi-weekly auctions. "Earlier, we expected good demand, but yields have increased," one Budapest-based trader said, adding that the government was still expected to sell the bonds offered, but at higher yield levels. Hungary's 10-year bonds traded at 3.39 percent early in the session, up 3 basis points, the five-year yield rose 2 basis points to 2.8 percent and the three-year yield was up 1 basis point at 1.64 percent. Most investors believe that a pick-up in Hungary's inflation to 3.4 percent by July was temporary, and earlier pressure on the Hungarian central bank (NBH) to give up its ultra-loose policy has abated, Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note. Markets increasingly question whether the European Central Bank will reverse its easing policy soon and that gives time for the NBH to think over its own exit strategy, Imre added. The Czech central bank (CNB) is seen as continuing to boost its interest rates. A year of tightening to fight a rise in inflation above its 2 percent target has provided little help to the crown in a period of currency weakness in emerging markets due to a rally of the dollar. Crown weakness among the past weeks' Turkey-induced sell-off in emerging markets and still-strong Czech wage growth, evidenced in the government's plan to raise state sector wages by an average 8 percent next week, make many analysts believe the CNB could raise rates for a third time in a row at its September meeting. Komercni Banka on Thursday changed its next rate hike call to next month from November. "Given strong core inflation, a weak koruna and the prospect of sound wage growth, we change our CNB call and add a September hike to our outlook," it said in an analysis. "We still believe that there will be one more hike in November and three hikes in next year," the note said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1009 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7480 25.7550 +0.03% -0.80% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 326.3000 325.8000 -0.15% -4.71% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2880 4.2880 +0.00% -2.60% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6415 4.6350 -0.14% +0.82% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4380 7.4355 -0.03% -0.10% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1300 118.3300 +0.17% +0.31% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1078.47 1078.850 -0.04% +0.03% 0 Budapest 37108.02 37234.86 -0.34% -5.76% Warsaw 2363.80 2380.68 -0.71% -3.96% Bucharest 8356.26 8332.93 +0.28% +7.77% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 866.30 865.06 +0.14% +7.43% > Zagreb 1825.52 1824.65 +0.05% -0.94% Belgrade <.BELEX1 733.57 735.68 -0.29% -3.45% 5> Sofia 628.84 630.41 -0.25% -7.18% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.4050 0.1120 +199bps +11bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7120 0.0280 +194bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1430 0.0260 +175bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5900 0.0030 +218bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5010 -0.0080 +273bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1520 -0.0110 +276bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.84 1.96 2.05 1.49 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.43 0.63 0.83 0.17 Poland 1.75 1.80 1.82 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)