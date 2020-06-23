Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Forint hits June low before central bank meeting, other FX firmer

    PRAGUE, June 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint slipped to a
3-1/2 week low against the euro on Tuesday before the end of a
central bank meeting expected to leave rates on hold although
rate setters could show a more dovish tone.
    Other central European currencies, along with stocks, firmed
with global markets more upbeat after confusion over the
U.S.-China trade pact which the former said remained intact.

    The forint had eased half a percent to 348.85 to
the euro by 0836 GMT, its lowest since May 29.
    Erste Bank analysts said profit-taking after the currency
traded around three-month highs for much of June was likely
driving trading before the central bank.
    "If the rate meeting does not bring any substantive news,
that could help the forint to rebound," the bank said.
    A Reuters poll forecast unchanged interest rates although
analysts said a downgrade to the bank's growth projections could
lead to a more dovish tone in its policy statement.
    The bank will hold an online news conference after its
meeting at 1300 GMT, with the bank's governor and deputy
governors attending. This includes new deputy governor Barnabas
Virag, who replaced Marton Nagy, the architect of many of the
bank's unconventional monetary easing programmes.
    Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged 0.2% higher
before its own rate meeting on Wednesday. Likewise, Czech
policymakers will likely leave rates unchanged.
    The Polish zloty was up 0.15% and Romania's leu
 was steady.
    On stock markets, Warsaw blue chips led gains,
rising 2.6%.
    Polish retail sales on Monday surprised on the upside,
posting a better than expected 7.7% decline.
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT  1037 CET            
                   MARKETS  T                          
                                                              
                   CURRENCIES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.6250  26.6715   +0.17%   -4.48%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  348.850  347.080   -0.51%   -5.08%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.4360   4.4428   +0.15%   -4.05%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8430   4.8422   -0.02%   -1.13%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5750   7.6246   +0.65%   -1.71%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.480  117.580   +0.09%   +0.08%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change                                        
                                                              
                   STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              934.59  927.120   +0.81%  -16.23%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           37611.0  37193.1   +1.12%  -18.38%
                                  8        1           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1844.03  1797.05   +2.61%  -14.23%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           8700.49  8683.52   +0.20%  -12.80%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   857.30   858.82   -0.18%   -7.41%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1631.34  1640.76   -0.57%  -19.14%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   670.07   671.33   -0.19%  -16.42%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   457.41   457.22   +0.04%  -19.49%
                   >                                   
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech Republic                                spread
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.1250   0.0230   +079bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.3260  -0.1510   +099bp   -17bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   0.8170   0.0320   +124bp    +1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.1680  -0.0050   +084bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.7590  -0.0040   +143bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.3790   0.0180   +180bp    +0bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.31     0.31     0.34     0.34
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.72     0.66     0.62     0.89
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.23     0.24     0.25     0.27
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices                  
         *****************************************************
         *********
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest
and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond)
