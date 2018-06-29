CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record low as relief over EU summit passes

* Main stock indices up more than 1 pct, off multi-month lows * Global mood, EU summit deals help CEE assets * Currencies initially rebound, but return into the red * Slovenian June CPI shows slight pick-up in annual rate (Recasts with retreat of currencies, new analyst comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 29 (Reuters) - The forint sank to a record low on Friday, resuming its downward march of the last two months after it and other Central European currencies enjoyed a brief boost amid relief that a shaky European Union summit did not collapse overnight. The forint pierced the 330 line against the euro for the first time ever, to trade at 330.1 at 1036 GMT, down 0.4 percent. Emerging markets have been received a thrashing in the past two months amid tightening global liquidity and as funds flowed into the United States where interest rates are on the up and the state budget is expansive. Regional currencies and equities rose on Friday as risk aversion abated in Asian stock markets and after European leaders reached a deal on migration in the early hours after tortuous talks. But appetite for the region's currencies quickly disappeared again. The region's main stock indices were still higher by more than one percent at 1036 GMT, off multi-month lows hit earlier this week. But regional currencies joined a retreat of most emerging market units. As usual this year, the forint led the weakening. Investors have been indiscriminately selling the region's most liquid units - the Czech crown, the forint and the zloty - in the past months. A rise in inflation has contributed to pressure on the currencies. The crown has weakened less because the Czech central bank has gradually increased its interest rates since last August. The forint has shed almost 6 percent against the euro so far this year. The zloty and the crown - which both eased by 0.2 percent on Friday - weakened 4.5 and 1.8 percent, respectively. Friday's weakness in Central European units followed that of other emerging market currencies, rather than being caused by June inflation figures released in the euro zone, said Peter Virovacz, analyst of ING in Budapest. Slovenia, the first to release June inflation data in the region, reported a rise in the annual rate to 2.3 percent from 2.2 percent in May. "The euro zone figures, if anything, suggest lower inflation in imported goods as core inflation has declined," Virovacz said. "I do not think inflation data had a role... The crown should not weaken then as the Czech central bank (CNB) has been tightening its policy," he added. The CNB delivered its fourth rate hike in the current cycle on Wednesday. The zloty, after hitting a 17-month low at 4.373 against the euro on Friday, may weaken further to 4.4, said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial markets analyst at Bank Millennium. "This was also visible on the stock exchanges after announcements of the U.S. introduction of tariffs on Chinese goods and amid fears of growing protectionism," he said. "On top of that we see a weaker outlook for the U.S. economy and global growth," he added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1236 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9980 25.9450 -0.20% -1.75% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 330.1000 328.7900 -0.40% -5.81% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3727 4.3620 -0.24% -4.49% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6605 4.6585 -0.04% +0.41% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3870 7.3810 -0.08% +0.59% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8500 117.9700 +0.10% +0.55% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1062.99 1051.850 +1.06% -1.41% 0 Budapest 35635.86 35258.85 +1.07% -9.50% Warsaw 2121.96 2098.75 +1.11% -13.78% Bucharest 8086.94 7990.67 +1.20% +4.30% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 888.16 888.06 +0.01% +10.14% > Zagreb 1812.73 1811.13 +0.09% -1.64% Belgrade <.BELEX1 733.89 730.03 +0.53% -3.41% 5> Sofia 635.51 633.13 +0.38% -6.19% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2090 0.0410 +189bps +4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6490 0.0050 +194bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2270 0.0010 +191bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6410 0.0090 +232bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5470 -0.0100 +283bps -3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2270 0.0000 +291bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.17 1.29 1.43 1.16 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.66 0.88 1.03 0.26 Poland 1.75 1.78 1.83 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Sobczak in Warsaw, editing by Larry King and Raissa Kasolowsky)