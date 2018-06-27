CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record low, rate hike bets buoy Czech crown

* CNB meets, Czech crown firms on bets bank will hike rates * Forint hits record low vs both the euro and the crown * Forint is weak even though Hungarian cbank changed rhetoric * Hungarian bonds, IRSs, FRAs stabilise despite forint fall By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 27 (Reuters) - The crown firmed, hitting record highs against the falling forint, buoyed by expectations that the Czech central bank (CNB) would increase interest rates further at its meeting on Wednesday. A hike would be the fourth in the tightening cycle which started last August to fight a rise in inflation, and would come before the next inflation report due in August. Eight of 14 analysts in a Reuters poll expected the bank to wait for the closely-watched report before deciding on a hike. But many market participants believe a weakening of the crown in tandem with Central European peers in the past two months and a regional pick-up in inflation could lead to a rate hike as early as Wednesday. Positioning ahead of the decision, due at 1100 GMT, lifted the crown to a peak of 25.844 against the euro in early trade, before it retreated to 25.86 by 0805 GMT, still firmer by a quarter of a percent from Tuesday. "Odds for resumption of rate hikes already today (are) elevated mainly due to relatively weak CZK FX," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note. "That said the CNB could already resume rate hikes today, i.e. earlier than anticipated by us," he added. It was still near the eight-month lows reached at 25.99 last week, and much weaker than the 25.2 level predicted by the CNB for the second quarter, adding to inflation pressure. Meanwhile, a record high it set against the forint on Wednesday highlighted a difference in monetary policy with the Hungarian central bank (NBH). A rally in the dollar and U.S. yields in the past two months caused a repricing of assets in emerging markets and Hungary's forint and government bond were the hardest-hit in Central Europe due to the NBH's ultraloose policy. The NBH last week shifted to a less dovish rhetoric, saying that loose monetary conditions were unlikely to prevail until the end of its policy horizon of 5-8 quarters. But investors continued to sell the forint, which reached a record low against the euro as well by 0829 GMT. Hungarian government bond yields, after a rally in the past months, did not rise further, and interest rate swaps and forward rate agreements also stabilised. "We are waiting for the BUBOR (interbank rate) fixings at 0900 GMT, and if the rate does not rise further, bond yields may even start to retreat," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Government bond yields mostly dropped slightly across Europe, including Czech papers. The prospect of further Czech rate hikes supports bonds as it keeps alive expectations for a strengthening of the crown in the next months, Raiffeisen's Imre said, adding that "we continue see significant value in CZGBs (Czech bonds)". CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1005 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8600 25.9200 +0.23% -1.23% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 326.7200 325.6500 -0.33% -4.84% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3297 4.3330 +0.08% -3.54% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6555 4.6620 +0.14% +0.52% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3785 7.3815 +0.04% +0.70% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.7700 118.0000 +0.20% +0.62% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1045.29 1061.490 -1.53% -3.05% 0 Budapest 35293.64 35352.03 -0.17% -10.37% Warsaw 2143.01 2153.40 -0.48% -12.93% Bucharest 7962.68 7965.38 -0.03% +2.69% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 882.66 883.32 -0.07% +9.46% > Zagreb 1815.58 1814.03 +0.09% -1.48% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.10 730.23 -0.02% -3.91% 5> Sofia 630.20 631.87 -0.26% -6.97% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.0880 -0.0030 +179bps +1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5790 -0.0300 +189bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1910 -0.0070 +188bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6480 0.0090 +235bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5250 -0.0170 +284bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1910 -0.0600 +288bps -4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.17 1.29 1.43 0.93 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.62 0.82 1.00 0.27 Poland 1.74 1.78 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Editing by Keith Weir)