CEE MARKETS-Forint hits record lows, Warsaw stocks rebound after rate cut

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, March 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint hit a record low versus the euro and most Central European stock indexes extended losses on Wednesday as central banks and governments in the region announced steps to ease the economic damage from the coronavirus. Borders were closed, businesses were ordered to shut down and major factories announced production halts across the region, confirming that the spreading of the virus will deliver a serious blow to Central European economies. Central banks and policymakers have been announcing interest rate cuts and measures this week to inject liquidity in the markets to help businesses. The Czech central bank announced an emergency 50-basis-point rate cut to 1.75% on Monday, which was followed by a 50-basis- point rate cut to 1.0% by the Polish central bank on Tuesday. The Polish central bank also announced a bond-buying program. The Polish stock market rebounded after the central bank decision on Tuesday and added to its gains on Wednesday, up 1.94% by 0850 GMT and outperforming other markets in the region, which registered losses. The Polish zloty eased 0.15% and traded at 4.485 to the euro. The Polish government is expected to announce a package to support the economy later on Wednesday. "The domestic financial market is influenced by the MPC decision ... and expectations for the `fiscal bazooka' which the government should present today," Bank Millenium said in a note. "In our opinion, the EUR / PLN exchange rate will fluctuate around 4.50 in the coming days." Hungary's central bank announced emergency steps on Monday, widening the range of collateral it accepts from banks and urging lenders to apply a loan-repayment moratorium for stricken firms. The NBH announced more measures on Wednesday. It called on domestic banks to impose a moratorium on repayments of household loans and said that it was examining restarting of its mortgage note purchases. The forint set a record low versus the euro at 349.80 as the market opened. Budapest's stock index plunged 3.88%. "The upcoming monetary easing coupled with the challenging environment for emerging market FX and risks assets should keep CEE currencies under pressure in coming months," ING said in a note. "The tightly managed RON should continue to be the winner in falling markets while CZK volatility will remain extra elevated given the positioning-related moves in the currency and the risk of CNB FX interventions. We also look for more HUF and PLN weakness in coming weeks and months," it added. Prague's equities fell 2.96% on Monday and the crown was trading at 27.063 to the euro, up 0.19% on the day. Czech lender Moneta Money Bank shares fell over 6% after it suspended its dividend policy. The Czech central bank had said this week it expected banks would refrain from dividend payouts. Romania's government was also expected to approve a package of measures later on Wednesday worth almost 2% of GDP. The measures to be approved range from unemployment aid and guaranteed lines of credit to postponing income tax payments by some companies for up to two months. The package is bound to further pressure the already strained budget deficit, analysts say. Before the virus outbreak Romania had been grappling with swelling budget and current account deficits, while asset and rating outlooks were pressured by generous fiscal measures already approved ahead of this year's elections. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0950 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.0630 27.1150 +0.19% -6.03% crown Hungary 348.8500 347.9400 -0.26% -5.08% forint Polish 4.4853 4.4787 -0.15% -5.10% zloty Romanian 4.8495 4.8500 +0.01% -1.26% leu Croatian 7.5800 7.5800 +0.00% -1.78% kuna Serbian 117.5300 117.5800 +0.04% +0.03% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 716.37 738.2300 -2.96% -35.79% Budapest 30303.23 31525.60 -3.88% -34.24% Warsaw 1456.95 1429.28 +1.94% -32.24% Bucharest 7303.54 7561.99 -3.42% -26.80% Ljubljana 739.00 738.16 +0.11% -20.18% Zagreb 1409.22 1433.51 -1.69% -30.15% Belgrade <.BELEX15 654.81 655.93 -0.17% -18.32% > Sofia 423.07 422.40 +0.16% -25.53% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.9490 0.0000 +272bps -8bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.5670 -0.0430 +211bps -16bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.6840 0.0000 +199bps -13bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.4530 0.0000 +222bps -8bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.6410 0.0930 +218bps -2bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.9790 0.1670 +228bps +4bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 1.02 0.52 0.46 2.31 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.57 0.55 0.52 0.65 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.90 0.85 0.80 1.50 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King)