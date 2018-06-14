CEE MARKETS-Forint hits three-year low, rate-setter reaffirms dovish bias

* Forint hits weakest level since early 2015 vs euro * Expected hawkish ECB comments weigh on sentiment * Hungarian government bond yields surge further By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 14 (Reuters) - The forint hit a three-year low against the euro, lagging Central European peers, as a Hungarian central banker reaffirmed a dovish policy bias, even though the European Central Bank (ECB) may signal a tightening stance later on Thursday. Regional currencies and government bonds mostly shrugged off a hawkish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday. Dealers said it was no surprise, and it was also priced in that the ECB could offer clues on its intentions to end its bond purchasing programme by the end of the year. Currencies in the European Union's eastern wing were mostly steady or slightly firmer, off multi-month lows hit in recent weeks, despite pressure on some emerging market currencies, including those in South Africa and Mexico. The forint, however, had eased half a percent to 322.2 against the euro by 0924 GMT, hitting its weakest level since early 2015. Dovish comments from Hungarian central banker Gyula Pleschinger contributed to the fall, one Budapest-based dealer said. Pleschinger said on the sidelines of a conference that he saw no reason for now for the bank to change its easing bias. Rumours about comments made behind closed doors by a senior rate setter have since Friday raised question marks over the bank's commitment to keeping interest rates low for years and caused market jitters, including a surge in Hungarian bond yields. "Investors pay a little bit more attention to local things now," the dealer said. "Increased volatility in the zloty-forint cross in the past days was a good indication of that," the dealer added. "What happens (in markets) greatly hinges on the bank's communications." The bank is due to hold its next rate-setting meeting on Tuesday. The country's government bonds, boosted since last summer by the central bank's pledges to keep yields low, have been at the centre of a regional sell-off caused by the rise in U.S. rates and the dollar. Increased uncertainty over the bank's policy have boosted Hungarian bond yields further in the past days. The 10-year yield rose another 13 basis points on Thursday, to 3.58 percent, its highest level for years, rising by half a percentage point in a week. "This is happening even though the (Pleschinger) comments were dovish, and you can see their impact in the forint," another trader said. "(Yields) have reached levels which are painful to many investors, I suspect," the trader added. Poland's 10-year yield rose 6 basis points to 3.31 percent. Just five months ago, Hungary's 10-year yield was more than a percentage point below its Polish peer. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1053 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2018 EURCZK Czech 25.6950 25.7225 +0.11% -0.60% = crown EURHUF Hungar 321.4500 320.580 -0.27% -3.28% = y 0 forint EURPLN Polish 4.2730 4.2755 +0.06% -2.26% = zloty EURRON Romani 4.6658 4.6660 +0.00% +0.30% = an leu EURHRK Croati 7.3845 7.3790 -0.07% +0.62% = an kuna EURRSD Serbia 118.1000 118.120 +0.02% +0.34% = n 0 dinar Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2018 .PX Prague 1077.31 1082.02 -0.44% -0.08% 00 .BUX Budape 36049.03 35868.5 +0.50% -8.45% st 9 .WIG20 Warsaw 2234.38 2238.94 -0.20% -9.22% .BETI Buchar 8281.07 8292.54 -0.14% +6.80% est .SBITO Ljublj 893.56 890.18 +0.38% +10.81% P ana .CRBEX Zagreb 1823.82 1821.17 +0.15% -1.03% .BELEX Belgra 736.41 733.30 +0.42% -3.08% 15 de .SOFIX Sofia 635.42 634.71 +0.11% -6.20% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republ ic CZ2YT= 1.0700 -0.0090 +169bp -2bps RR 2-year s CZ5YT= 1.5820 -0.0150 +171bp -4bps RR 5-year s CZ10YT <CZ10YT=RR 2.1470 0.0150 +165bp -1bps =RR 10-yea > s r Poland PL2YT= 1.6040 0.0130 +222bp +0bps RR 2-year s PL5YT= 2.4650 0.0050 +259bp -2bps RR 5-year s PL10YT <PL10YT=RR 3.3050 0.0580 +281bp +4bps =RR 10-yea > s r FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech <P 1.18 1.34 1.47 0.92 Rep RIBOR=> Hungar <B 0.40 0.10 0.18 0.13 y UBOR=> Poland <W 1.75 1.78 1.84 1.70 IBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes (Additional reporting by Mirka Krufova in Prague; Editing by Mark Potter)