CEE MARKETS-Forint hits two-month low as emerging markets sell-off spreads

* Emerging market sell-off spills over into Central Europe * Forint, zloty ease 1/3 pct, forint at 2-mth low near record low * Crown also a shade weaker though CNB seen raising rates further By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint set a two-month low against the euro on Tuesday and the zloty also weakened as a currency sell-off in other emerging markets spilled over into Central Europe. Low short-term interest rates make it cheap to speculate against the forint and other currencies in the region. "Investors have finished with Turkey, and now they are looking at India, Brazil and it is also Hungary's and Poland's turn," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "They need to make up for the money they have lost elsewhere ... and as long as interest rates are as low as now here, they can do it." Hungary has the lowest benchmark central bank interest rate in the region at 0.9 percent, followed by the Czech central bank at 1.25 percent and Poland's 1.5 percent. Czech policymakers have hiked five times in 13 months and are expected to continue doing so, but Polish and Hungarian rates are expected to remain low, perhaps for years. The forint and the zloty had both weakened by a third of a percent versus the euro by 0940 GMT. The forint, trading at 327.85, was off two-month lows set early in the session, but still within 1 percent of record lows reached in early July. The worries over inflationary impacts from a weaker forint back then are unlikely to return, unless the currency weakens several percent more, traders and analysts said. The three-month interbank interest rate has declined to 0.18 percent from a peak of 0.31 percent , the highest since early 2017, hit two months ago amid speculation about monetary policy tightening. The Hungarian central bank is not expected to change policy at its Sept. 18 meeting, although it may signal future tightening, analysts have said. "I do not rule out that it (the forint) reaches 330 (in the next days)," the dealer said. The Czech central bank could raise rates again at its Sept. 26 meeting even though figures released on Tuesday showed some deceleration in annual wage growth in the second quarter to 6.2 percent, Citi analyst Jaromir Sindel said in a note. "The mix (of wage growth trends) make the next hike in Q4 less certain, though there are still factors -- namely EURCZK -- that is likely to keep the CNB to hike the policy rate further," he added. The crown eased slightly, to 25.75 against the euro. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1140 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7500 25.7390 -0.04% -0.81% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 327.8500 326.7500 -0.34% -5.17% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3060 4.2925 -0.31% -3.01% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6320 4.6300 -0.04% +1.03% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4300 7.4315 +0.02% +0.00% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9200 118.0800 +0.14% +0.49% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1072.68 1073.100 -0.04% -0.51% 0 Budapest 37055.69 36971.86 +0.23% -5.90% Warsaw 2349.26 2355.67 -0.27% -4.55% Bucharest 8314.67 8309.44 +0.06% +7.23% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 860.72 864.27 -0.41% +6.74% > Zagreb 1819.18 1821.18 -0.11% -1.29% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.03 727.86 +0.16% -4.05% 5> Sofia 633.47 630.07 +0.54% -6.49% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.3620 0.0750 +198bps +7bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7030 0.0160 +197bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1150 0.0190 +177bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6090 0.0050 +222bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5260 -0.0340 +279bps -4bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2110 0.0050 +287bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.84 1.96 2.05 1.50 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.51 0.72 0.94 0.18 Poland 1.75 1.77 1.82 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)