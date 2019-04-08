Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Forint, Hungarian bonds ease ahead of CPI data, auction

Sandor Peto, Robert Muller

    * Czech and Hungarian trade surpluses bigger than expected
    * Forint eases ahead of expected CPI rise, bond auctions
    * Crown seen firming, U.S.-EU trade war is a risk -analyst

    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - The forint hit a
12-week-low against the zloty and Hungarian government bond
prices fell on Monday, underperforming Central European peers,
amid expectations for a further rise in inflation in Hungary.
    The dollar-based MSCI emerging market currency index
 shed 0.1 percent by 1306 GMT while emerging
market shares were subdued after a rally last week.
    The forint eased while the zloty, gained
0.1 percent against the euro.
    Trading at 321.44 against the euro, the forint approached
the lows of 322.63 set last week, after a plunge since the
National Bank of Hungary's "dovish rate hike" on March 26. 
    The bank increased its two-week deposit rate, which is not
its main rate, but dropped its guidance for gradual policy
tightening, saying policy would be driven by economic data.

    Hungary reported a higher than expected trade surplus for
February on Monday, but the figures failed to support the
forint.
    It crossed a key line at 75 against the zloty for
the first time since the middle of January.
    While Polish inflation runs near the bottom of the central
bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target range, Hungary is expected to
report a rise to 3.5 percent in March, further above the
midpoint of the central bank's 2-4 percent target.
    Hungarian government bond yields rose by 6-7 basis points,
with the 10-year paper trading at 3.1 percent, while its Polish
peer dropped 1 basis point to 2.905 percent.
    "The (Hungarian) government debt yield curve is deep below
inflation, so I can understand if some people say that they no
longer want it," one Budapest-based trader said.
    After a sharp decline in yields last month, positioning
ahead of Thursday's bond auctions is also driving yields higher,
the trader said.
    The Czech Republic also released a higher-than-expected
trade surplus figure.
    The crown tested 3-week highs, trading at 25.61
versus the euro.
    Analysts in a Reuters poll last week projected a 2 percent
firming of the crown in the next 12 months, the only meaningful
currency gain seen in the region.
    "The outlook... could potentially improve over the 12
months, should the pace of economic activity in the Eurozone
gain greater momentum, with focus on potential measures the ECB
could implement to reignite growth," said Piotr Matys, emerging
markets forex strategist at Rabobank.
    Demand-led inflation pressure should keep the Czech central
bank in favour of gradually normalising its accommodative
monetary policy, but a trade war between the United States and
the EU is a risk, he added.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1506 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6100   25.6470    +0.14%    +0.38%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  321.4400  321.3000    -0.04%    -0.11%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2873    4.2928    +0.13%    +0.05%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7510    4.7530    +0.04%    -2.04%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4370    7.4225    -0.19%    -0.36%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.7800  117.9300    +0.13%    +0.44%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1084.85  1086.090    -0.11%    +9.96%
                                       0            
 Budapest             41874.65  41841.92    +0.08%    +6.99%
 Warsaw                2353.23   2351.08    +0.09%    +3.36%
 Bucharest             8254.38   8202.21    +0.64%   +11.79%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    873.26    873.05    +0.02%    +8.58%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1792.24   1792.29    -0.00%    +2.48%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    732.88    733.73    -0.12%    -3.78%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  581.62    580.19    +0.25%    -2.16%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8460   -0.0280   +242bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7430    0.0080   +218bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8600    0.0000   +185bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6670   -0.1110   +224bps    -10bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2510   -0.0010   +269bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.9210   -0.0100   +292bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.15      2.19      2.19      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.31      0.45      0.60      0.16
                                                    
 Poland                   1.74      1.74      1.74      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
    
