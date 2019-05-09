CEE MARKETS-Forint, Hungarian bonds rebound, with no scare over CPI rise

* No surprise about Hungary's CPI rise to seven-year high * Forint rebounds from levels near 5-month low vs euro * Hungarian central bank says tax-adjusted core CPI even drops * Hungarian bond auction draws robust demand, yields retreat * Serbian central bank keeps rates on hold as expected (Adds Hungarian gov't bond auctions, Serbian cenbank decision) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 9 (Reuters) - The forint and Hungarian government bonds firmed on Thursday as investors closed selling positions after April data did nothing to faze investors about inflation and monetary policy. The forint initially weakened near 5-month lows against the euro after the Central Statistics Office reported a rise in annual headline inflation to a seven-year high of 3.9 percent. But after reaching 324.75, it reversed the fall and firmed to 323.5 by 1318 GMT, up 0.2 percent from Wednesday. Earlier fears of an inflation jump causing damage to the National Bank of Hungary's credibility dissipated as inflation did not reach the top of the bank's 2-4 percent target range. Also helping sentiment was the bank reporting that its main inflation gauge, core inflation adjusted for the effects of tax changes, dropped to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent in March, market participants said. Strong demand at the government's bi-weekly government bond sale also indicated an easing of jitters which had pushed Hungarian yields higher in the past days, while Polish yields tracked Bunds lower, dealers said. "The positive news is that the figures were not worse... and this makes those who had expected worse close short positions," one fixed income trader said. The government sold 104 billion forints ($360.46 million)worth of bonds at the auctions , 39 billion forints more than originally offered. Yields were higher from a sale two weeks ago, but below secondary market levels, and dropped even further after the auctions. The 5-year paper traded at 2.22 percent, 8 basis points down from late Wednesday levels, the trader said. Worries may return if inflation continues to rise, analysts said. But the NBH has signalled that it would decide on policy changes when it discusses its quarterly inflation reports, and the next report is due in June. Most other Central European currencies eased as fears that Chinese-U.S. trade talks might collapse weighed on emerging market assets and global equities markets. Warsaw's blue-chip equities index fell 0.7 percent to its lowest since November. The dinar resisted the pressure, bid at 117.84, up 0.15 percent. The Serbian central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged as expected at 3 percent as the dinar remains strong, growth is stable and inflation within the bank's target range. The bank has sold the dinar in the market in the past months to stem its gains fuelled by the spending of Serbs working abroad and by dinar-denominated government debt sales. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1518 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7300 25.7180 -0.05% -0.09% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.5000 324.0500 +0.17% -0.75% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2965 4.2925 -0.09% -0.16% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7615 4.7565 -0.11% -2.26% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4090 7.4090 +0.00% +0.01% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8400 118.0200 +0.15% +0.39% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1059.80 1063.500 -0.35% +7.42% 0 Budapest 41138.44 41350.33 -0.51% +5.11% Warsaw 2206.68 2221.82 -0.68% -3.07% Bucharest 8310.32 8370.72 -0.72% +12.55% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 865.12 875.28 -1.16% +7.57% > Zagreb 1847.59 1839.23 +0.45% +5.65% Belgrade <.BELEX1 733.61 735.03 -0.19% -3.69% 5> Sofia 567.02 566.97 +0.01% -4.62% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6240 -0.1540 +226bps -14bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7300 -0.0120 +221bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8770 0.0100 +194bps +3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6730 -0.0050 +231bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3020 -0.0100 +279bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9540 0.0010 +302bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.26 2.27 2.27 2.21 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.36 0.52 0.70 0.16 Poland 1.75 1.75 1.78 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 288.5200 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Mark Heinrich)