CEE MARKETS-Forint keeps falling after surprise rate cut

By Alan Charlish WARSAW, June 25 (Reuters) - The Hugarian forint was central Europe's worst performing currency in Thursday morning trade, weighed down by an unexpected rate cut earlier in the week as markets digested news of a surging number of coronavirus cases globally. The National Bank of Hungary unexpectedly cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Tuesday, following rate cuts in Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic, as the region's economies are hammered by the coronavirus crisis. The Czech central bank, which has slashed the cost of borrowing by 200 basis points since the start of the pandemic, left its two-week repo rate at 0.25% on Wednesday. "I think the main reason behind the weakness of the CEE currencies this week ... is that on Tuesday the Hungarian central bank surprised and cut interest rates," said Marcin Sulewski, an economist at Santander Bank Polska. "Also looking at the global mood we see a pause in the equity rally so the external environment wasn't supportive either." By 0814 GMT the Hungarian forint had weakened 0.40% against the euro to 353.4000 and the Czech crown softened 0.18% to 26.7550. The Polish zloty and Romanian leu were little changed, trading very slightly weaker on the day at 4.4538 and 4.8421 respectively. The region's equity markets fell, with Prague's PX index posting the biggest losses to trade down 1.09%. Stocks across Europe were trading lower as the STOXX 600 fell to its lowest since June 15, amid a surge in coronavirus cases globally, prospects of a fresh trade tussle between the United States and the European Union and a worrying forecast for global economy this year. Benchmark Polish 10-year yields fell around 2 basis points to 1.366%. On Wednesday the Polish central bank bought bonds worth 2.4 billion zlotys ($606.35 million), including bonds issued by state bank BGK as part of the government's "anti-crisis shield" programme worth 1.99 billion zlotys. Before the operation the central bank had said it could buy bonds worth up to 12 billion zlotys. Czech 10-year yields were little changed at 0.785%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1014 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 Czech <EURCZK 26.7550 26.7060 -0.18% -4.94% crown => Hungary <EURHUF 353.400 352.000 -0.40% -6.30% forint => 0 0 Polish <EURPLN 4.4538 4.4530 -0.02% -4.43% zloty => Romanian <EURRON 4.8421 4.8415 -0.01% -1.11% leu => Croatian <EURHRK 7.5660 7.5753 +0.12% -1.59% kuna => Serbian <EURRSD 117.530 117.570 +0.03% +0.03% dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 Prague 909.31 919.310 -1.09% -18.49% 0 Budapest 37032.1 37199.4 -0.45% -19.64% 2 6 Warsaw <.WIG20 1778.98 1784.23 -0.29% -17.26% > Buchares 8561.64 8643.63 -0.95% -14.19% t Ljubljan <.SBITO 858.41 858.41 +0.00% -7.29% a P> Zagreb <.CRBEX 1608.21 1613.91 -0.35% -20.28% > Belgrade <.BELEX 666.99 667.46 -0.07% -16.80% 15> Sofia <.SOFIX 454.45 455.24 -0.17% -20.01% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.0560 -0.0390 +074bp -3bps RR> s 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.3650 -0.1140 +106bp -10bps RR> s <CZ10YT 0.7850 -0.0060 +124bp +1bps 10-year =RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1670 -0.0120 +086bp -1bps RR> s 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7200 -0.0320 +141bp -2bps RR> s <PL10YT 1.3660 -0.0240 +182bp -1bps 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.30 0.30 0.31 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.62 0.57 0.53 0.75 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.24 0.25 0.26 0.26 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** ($1 = 3.9581 zlotys) (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Editing by William Maclean)