CEE MARKETS-Forint keeps leading FX gains; zloty down after rate cut

By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Krisztina Than BUCHAREST/BUDAPEST, April 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint hit a two-week high on Thursday, leading Central European currency gains, boosted by the central bank saying it could raise the 0.9% rate on its new one-week deposit tool if market conditions justified it. By 0950 GMT, the forint firmed 0.9% to as high as 354.0 to the euro, followed by the Czech crown with a 0.4% gain to 26.880, past the psychological level of 27 per euro as markets got a boost from hopes the coronavirus outbreak was nearing its peak. Hungarian central bank deputy governor Marton Nagy said on Wednesday the one-week deposit rate will be the strongest interest rate in the future, and widening the interest rate corridor had created the possibility to tighten policy if needed, and an ultra-accommodative policy stance "was over." "A wider interest rate corridor allows the central bank's flexibility in controlling the short end of the yield curve, which is key for the forint," said Bank of America analysts. The crown hit a three-week high amid stronger risk appetite. A Prague-based dealer said the break past the 27 per euro level was a shakier move in today's market environment than it had been in the past, when it could propel gains. "We can easily bounce back (to weaker levels)... There is still low liquidity," the dealer said. Czech bond yields ticked higher at the long end of the curve. Lower house legislators gave a green light to the Czech central bank to buy a wider selection of market assets if needed in the future. The bill still needs Senate approval. The bill has stoked some speculation on asset purchases. Central bank board member Tomas Holub told Reuters the bank was seeking the mandate primarily to have tools to provide liquidity and support financial stability. Considering quantitative easing would also be on the table if conventional tools are exhausted, he said, and the bank was still quite far from using any non-conventional tools as it had 100 basis-points of room to cut interest rates. Central banks in much of the region have been loosening policy to ease the impact from the virus outbreak. The Polish zloty was down 0.3% at 4.545 versus the euro after the central bank delivered a surprise 50 basis point reduction on Wednesday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1140 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.9400 27.0250 +0.32% -5.60% crown Hungary 354.6000 357.6000 +0.85% -6.61% forint Polish 4.5450 4.5313 -0.30% -6.35% zloty Romanian 4.8305 4.8345 +0.08% -0.87% leu Croatian 7.6140 7.6250 +0.14% -2.21% kuna Serbian 117.4700 117.6000 +0.11% +0.09% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 836.57 827.6600 +1.08% -25.01% Budapest 33265.20 32863.79 +1.22% -27.81% Warsaw 1585.88 1579.18 +0.42% -26.24% Buchares 8109.62 8000.10 +1.37% -18.72% t Ljubljan 804.28 782.48 +2.79% -13.13% a Zagreb 1595.20 1584.02 +0.71% -20.93% Belgrade <.BELEX15 686.22 685.18 +0.15% -14.40% > Sofia 439.91 435.55 +1.00% -22.57% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.0020 0.0550 +162bp +6bps > s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.0750 -0.0930 +161bp -10bps > s <CZ10YT=R 1.5420 0.0870 +186bp +9bps 10-year R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.7940 -0.0170 +141bp -1bps > s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.2190 -0.0050 +176bp -1bps > s <PL10YT=R 1.5570 -0.0040 +187bp +0bps 10-year R> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech < 0.36 0.37 0.47 1.00 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 1.33 1.31 1.27 1.10 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.51 0.46 0.42 1.17 WIBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)