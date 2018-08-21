CEE MARKETS-Forint leads currency gains, central bank seen holding fire

* Main CEE currencies firm as Trump comments push back dollar * Hungarian central bank meets, seen keeping conditions unchanged * Hungarian bonds firm, Polish bonds ease mildly By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A weaker dollar helped the forint lead a gentle strengthening of Central European currencies on Tuesday even as the Hungarian central bank (NBH) was expected to keep its record low interest rates on hold at a meeting later in the day. Flows into the safer greenback have often weakened the region's main currencies against the euro since April. But the dollar eased on Tuesday against a basket of currencies and against the euro after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the Federal Reserve's interest rate tightening policy. The forint firmed 0.2 percent against the euro by 0923 GMT, while the Czech crown, the leu and the zloty gained less than 0.1 percent. Analysts in a Reuters poll projected unanimously that the NBH would keep both its 0.9 percent base rate and -0.15 percent overnight deposit rate unchanged at its meeting. The decision is due at 1200 GMT. It is also unlikely to make changes to its unconventional swap tools which have injected extra liquidity into interbank markets to keep monetary conditions loose, analysts said. The wording of its statement will be carefully watched, however, as it may provide some clues about a future withdrawal of monetary stimulus, Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note. The NBH keeps the lowest benchmark rate among the region's main central banks. Hungarian government bonds mildly firmed, with yields dropping about one basis point from Friday as the market reopened after a national holiday on Monday. Standard & Poor's did not improve Hungary's debt rating in a review on Friday despite some expectations in markets that it would do so. However, that caused little market disappointment as the agency has a positive outlook on the country's investment-grade sovereign rating of 'BBB-'. Hungary's 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 3.45 percent, more than 30 basis points above Poland's corresponding yield . The spread, which widened earlier this month, could narrow to about 15 basis points, assuming no policy slippages and no bad inflation surprises in Hungary, Raiffeisen's Shlizhyus said. With Germany's 10-year yield rising slightly, the Polish yield also edged higher even though Polish Finance Minister Elzbieta Czerwinska said on Monday that the budget deficit could fall next year, suggesting possibly lower primary bond supply. "The positive effect of the low supply of bonds at the auctions (this year) seems to be counterbalanced by the continuing uncertainty about the situation in Turkey," BZ WBK analysts said. Regional equities were mixed, with Warsaw's bluechip index gaining 1.1 percent, while Bucharest shed half a percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1046 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7300 25.7450 +0.06% -0.73% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.3000 323.9500 +0.20% -3.83% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3085 4.3095 +0.02% -3.07% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6430 4.6470 +0.09% +0.79% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4190 7.4175 -0.02% +0.15% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8600 118.0000 +0.12% +0.54% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1062.28 1061.960 +0.03% -1.47% 0 Budapest 36556.25 36436.96 +0.33% -7.16% Warsaw 2259.79 2236.08 +1.06% -8.18% Bucharest 8196.06 8234.80 -0.47% +5.70% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 869.94 871.84 -0.22% +7.88% > Zagreb 1823.74 1822.60 +0.06% -1.04% Belgrade <.BELEX1 731.62 731.62 +0.00% -3.71% 5> Sofia 633.79 634.14 -0.06% -6.44% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2820 0.0110 +191bps +1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7440 0.0660 +206bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2130 0.0320 +190bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6110 -0.0020 +224bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4790 0.0220 +279bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1330 0.0130 +282bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.79 1.93 2.03 1.47 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.51 0.72 0.94 0.19 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.81 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Andrei Khalip)