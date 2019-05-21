CEE MARKETS-Forint leads easing with central bank seen holding fire

By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Tuesday on global dollar buying, with the forint leading the way on growing expectations that rising inflation will not prompt a tightening of monetary policy in Hungary. The greenback attracted safe-haven buying due to a rise in Treasury yields and amid signs that Asian economies are feeling the pinch from the U.S.-China trade war. Expectations that eurosceptic parties may fare well in this week's elections for the European Parliament added to pressure on the euro, which in turn weighed on the most liquid currencies in the European Union's eastern wing - the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint. They had shed 0.2% against the euro by 0911 GMT, trading at 4.3056 and 327.1, respectively. The forint touched a new 9-month low of 327.5 and edged closer to record lows set almost a year ago beyond 330. The fundamental cause of the currency's recent weakness has been doubts the dovish central bank (NBH) would fight a rise in inflation with tightening measures. A surge in wages and a rise in oil prices have accelerated inflation across Central Europe this year, prompting the NBH to raise one of its benchmark rates in March and the Czech central bank to raise its main rate early this month. However, both measures were regarded as a "dovish hike", which may not be followed up by any further tightening this year. The Hungarian central bank is not expected to tighten policy at its May 28 meeting, with many market participants also seeing no changes at the June meeting where it will discuss its fresh inflation report. Inflation in Poland is still within the central bank's (NBP) 1.5-3.5% target range, despite a rise to 2.2% in April. Polish corporate sector wages rose by an above-forecast annual 7.1% in April, according to data released on Tuesday. "We expect the upward trend to continue in the coming months," said Jakub Rybacki, economist at ING, citing an NBP survey of companies on their wage plans. Although the European Parliament elections are unlikely to affect markets in Hungary, one Budapest-based dealer said they may cause some political uncertainty in Poland. A possible opposition victory could galvanise supporters ahead of a general election later this year, while a likely low turnout may limit any impact, analysts have said. The region's stock markets and government bonds were mostly rangebound. Prague's main index shed 0.4 percent, driven by Vienna-listed bank Erste CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1111 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7920 25.7930 +0.00% -0.33% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 327.1000 326.4000 -0.21% -1.84% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3056 4.2975 -0.19% -0.37% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7630 4.7610 -0.04% -2.29% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4270 7.4265 -0.01% -0.23% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8700 117.9300 +0.05% +0.36% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1044.85 1049.340 -0.43% +5.91% 0 Budapest 39523.88 39630.71 -0.27% +0.98% Warsaw 2178.32 2175.51 +0.13% -4.32% Bucharest 8204.26 8205.08 -0.01% +11.11% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 862.46 866.03 -0.41% +7.24% > Zagreb 1857.57 1853.43 +0.22% +6.22% Belgrade <.BELEX1 732.87 733.41 -0.07% -3.78% 5> Sofia 568.05 569.37 -0.23% -4.44% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6110 0.0050 +225bps +0bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6770 0.0130 +219bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8130 -0.0350 +190bps -3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6820 -0.0030 +232bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2730 0.0040 +278bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9060 0.0060 +300bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.22 2.22 2.18 2.20 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.42 0.60 0.79 0.21 Poland 1.75 1.76 1.77 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)