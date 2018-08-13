FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 13, 2018 / 9:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint leads fall on risk aversion stemming from Turkey

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    * CEE currencies fall as Turkey hits euro, emerging markets
    * Forint markets lead losses despite S&P rating upgrade
hopes
    * Czech crown joins the weakening 

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell one
percent against the euro on Monday as risk aversion in the wake
of Turkey's currency crisis knocked down Central Europe's main
currencies to multi-week lows.
    The lira recouped some losses after last week's
plunge, but worries over Turkey's economy remained and led to
continued selling in emerging markets.
    The euro also fell due to fears of contagion effects
through euro zone companies exposed to Turkey, including
Spanish, Italian and French banks.  
    Central European economies are regarded as emerging markets
and they are tightly integrated with the euro zone.
    Hungarian markets took the biggest hit on Monday, with the
forint falling as much as one percent against the
euro. At 0843 GMT it traded at 324.55, down 0.6 percent. The
zloty and the Czech crown shed only 0.4 percent.
    Budapest's main index shed one percent, with all blue
chips falling. 
    Hungary has strong current account and trade surpluses, but
its has the lowest benchmark interest rate in the region at 0.9
percent.
    "The forint is the cheapest (in the region) to short ...
Having low interest rates can have disadvantages, too," one
Budapest-based currency dealer said.
    The forint was knocked back to three-week lows despite some
expectations that Standard & Poor's will upgrade Hungary's
sovereign rating in a review due on Friday.
    An upgrade is likely and a one-notch move to "BBB" from
"BBB-" "would re-open positive re-rating story for Hungary and
should provide a better floor to its financial markets in
turbulent times," Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in
a note.
    "On the other hand, overly loose monetary policy may be
considered a challenge for Hungary, limiting its rating upside,"
the analyst said.
    Risk aversion weakened the crown to a three-week
low as well, even though the Czech central bank has raised its
interest rates five times in the past 13 months, the last time
on Aug. 2. Its main rate stands at 1.25 percent, the
second-lowest in the region after Hungary.
    Second-quarter economic output data due in several countries
on Tuesday are expected to show growth continues, but that may
not relieve regional markets from pressure caused by the global
jitters, analysts said.
    "Low debt supply in August could stabilise POLGBs (Polish
government bonds), but the (upcoming) U.S. data and EM sell-off
could generate upside pressure on yields," BZ BWK analysts said
in a note.
    The yield on Poland's benchmark 10-year bond was
bid higher by 6 basis points at 3.2 percent. Hungary's
corresponding yield rose 13 basis points from Friday's fixing to
3.61 percent.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1043 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6950   25.6060    -0.35%    -0.60%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  324.5500  322.5100    -0.63%    -4.20%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3083    4.2905    -0.41%    -3.06%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6605    4.6565    -0.09%    +0.41%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4245    7.4275    +0.04%    +0.08%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.9000  118.0000    +0.08%    +0.51%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1071.48  1073.400    -0.18%    -0.62%
                                       0            
 Budapest             35794.42  36171.26    -1.04%    -9.10%
 Warsaw                2248.44   2247.15    +0.06%    -8.64%
 Bucharest             8159.57   8154.49    +0.06%    +5.23%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    879.90    883.72    -0.43%    +9.12%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1836.44   1836.52    -0.00%    -0.35%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    741.62    742.96    -0.18%    -2.39%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  637.42    639.34    -0.30%    -5.91%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.3120    0.0820   +196bps     +8bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7200   -0.0160   +202bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    2.2160    0.0080   +190bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6260    0.0100   +227bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.5380    0.0390   +284bps     +4bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.2020    0.0630   +288bps     +7bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                1.68      1.82      1.93      1.46
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.57      0.80      1.04      0.17
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.77      1.82      1.70
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, editing by
Larry King)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.