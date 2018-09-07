CEE MARKETS-Forint leads firming, leu retreats to one-week low

* Forint and zloty jump as dollar continues to retreat * Hungary's trade surplus narrows but remains sizeable * Hungarian bonds firms despite Aug budget deficit jump * Leu bucks regional firming after GDP breakdown figures By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended the previous session's gains on Friday as a retreat of the dollar in global markets cut pressure on emerging market currencies. The forint, worst hit by the dollar's rally in the past months, led the gains in the region. It traded at 315.25 against the euro at 0948 GMT, up 0.4 percent. It was slightly off 9-day highs hit against the euro and the Romanian leu early in the session and a 2-week high against the zloty. "It may go to as high as 323, with other emerging market currencies firming, even though there is no local cause," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "As long as international trends determine the direction ... it may turn towards 330 again any time," the dealer added. Volatility could continue in emerging markets, BofA Merrill Lynch analysts said in a note. "Focus will be now on U.S. payrolls and a potential escalation of U.S.-China trade war," they added. Citigroup also said in a note that "risk appetite for EM (emerging markets) assets will remain depressed". Most Central European countries have better current account dynamics than many other emerging economies, but that has not shielded their currencies from selling in the past months whenever risk aversion led to dollar buying. Hungary's July trade surplus reported on Friday was slightly below expectations and some analysts said the annual surplus could narrow somewhat. But Takarekbank analyst Gergely Suppan said the forint should firm in the next months as Hungary's trade and current account surpluses could make it a net foreign lender by the end of next year. One fixed income trader also said the country's debt could drop as a big rise in the budget deficit in August reported on Friday was caused by the pre-financing of European Union-sponsored project. "In the next months and in 2019, billions of euros worth of financing can start to flow in," the trader said, adding that the deficit rise would not boost debt supply as it is financed from strong issuance earlier this year. Hungary's 10-year bond yield, after rising about 20 basis points since the middle of August, traded at 3.42 percent, down from Thursday's 3.56 percent fixing. The Polish zloty firmed a third of percent against the euro, while the leu continued to buck the regional trend, and touched this month's weakest levels. Second-quarter Romanian figures confirmed a slowdown in annual economic output growth to 4.1 percent. The details showed that consumption drove growth, investments fell and imports rose much faster than exports. Despite signs of overheating in the economy, the Romanian central bank has signalled that not much more interest rate tightening is in the pipeline as inflation is coming down fas from June's 5.4 percent, the region's highest level. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1148 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6850 25.7010 +0.06% -0.56% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 325.1500 326.5000 +0.42% -4.38% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3100 4.3251 +0.35% -3.10% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6415 4.6399 -0.03% +0.82% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4270 7.4297 +0.04% +0.04% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2200 118.3000 +0.07% +0.24% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1065.73 1063.580 +0.20% -1.15% 0 Budapest 37411.62 37241.82 +0.46% -4.99% Warsaw 2286.00 2293.01 -0.31% -7.12% Bucharest 8315.94 8321.09 -0.06% +7.25% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 852.23 857.87 -0.66% +5.69% > Zagreb 1806.13 1809.15 -0.17% -1.99% Belgrade <.BELEX1 724.27 724.71 -0.06% -4.68% 5> Sofia 627.09 628.11 -0.16% -7.43% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.4100 0.0710 +199bps +7bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7640 0.0480 +200bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1150 0.0130 +174bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6400 0.0090 +222bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5860 -0.0130 +282bps -3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2600 -0.0260 +289bps -5bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.88 2.01 2.12 1.51 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.56 0.77 0.99 0.20 Poland 1.76 1.79 1.84 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Alison Williams)