CEE MARKETS-Forint leads FX rise as Hungary central bank readies more firepower

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, April 7 (Reuters) - The forint led a jump in central Europe's currencies on Tuesday as investor hopes that the corovavirus spread could start to level out boosted riskier assets while Hungary's markets awaited further central bank measures to manage the outbreak. Hungary's central bank said it would hold an online news conference at 1200 GMT on Tuesday, with analysts saying it could unveil new measures to kickstart the economy. Hungary will raise its budget deficit to 2.7% of gross domestic product this year from a targeted 1%, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday. The stimulus package, which includes subsidised loans to Hungarian companies and funds to preserve jobs, would amount to 18%-20% of GDP, including central bank programmes. "We can expect an important announcement on the battlefield of economic defence," Erste analysts said in a note. "We expect a 'pandemic Funding for Growth Scheme' that would belong to the 2 trillion loan guarantee program. The question is whether there is anything else in the package." The forint had risen by 1% to 360.16 to the euro by 0856 GMT, pulling further away from a record low of 369.54 hit on April 1. The currency has been one of the hardest hit in central Europe by investor flight, even before the coronavirus outbreak hit the region in force in March. However, a Reuters poll last week forecast a steady rebound starting in the region. The Czech crown has also sunk to multi-year lows in the past month and was up 0.9% at 27.294 to the euro on Tuesday. Poland's zloty added 0.6%. Both are down over 6% in 2020 so far and the forint has lost 8%. Stock markets also gained on Tuesday as tapering of the coronavirus toll in certain European and U.S. hotspots boosted risk appetite. Warsaw rose 3.7% and Budapest 3%. Analysts, though, remain cautious as data will only start to show the outbreak's impact on central Europe's export-driven economies that have faced factory shutdowns in recent weeks. Manufacturing surveys last week dropped to levels last seen in the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. On bond markets, Czech yields were mixed after the finance ministry added bond auctions this week to its monthly plan as it ramps up borrowing. Dealers have said demand remains solid for Czech paper, helped by expectations of the central bank further cutting interest rates after a reduction of 125 basis points last month. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1056 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.2940 27.5500 +0.94% -6.82% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 360.160 363.780 +1.01% -8.06% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5361 4.5626 +0.58% -6.17% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8300 4.8295 -0.01% -0.86% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.6295 7.6265 -0.04% -2.41% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.470 117.600 +0.11% +0.09% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 827.98 807.950 +2.48% -25.78% 0 .BUX Budapest 33832.5 32858.7 +2.96% -26.58% 5 5 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1639.04 1581.05 +3.67% -23.77% > .BETI Buchares 8081.59 7706.49 +4.87% -19.00% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 767.84 735.66 +4.37% -17.07% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1652.74 1581.19 +4.53% -18.08% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 671.96 664.25 +1.16% -16.18% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 432.31 427.78 +1.06% -23.91% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.0070 0.0540 +165bp +4bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.1740 -0.0210 +175bp -6bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.5260 0.0950 +190bp +3bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.9880 -0.0910 +163bp -11bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.2890 -0.0030 +187bp -4bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.6250 -0.0340 +200bp -10bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.36 0.38 0.45 1.01 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.13 1.08 1.15 0.93 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.56 0.44 0.40 1.17 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Nick Macfie)