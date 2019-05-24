CEE MARKETS-Forint leads gains, helped by dollar's weakening

By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, May 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint outperformed central European currencies on Friday, rising 0.3%, helped by the dollar's weakening, which improved risk appetite in emerging markets. The dollar slipped after weak U.S. manufacturing activity data sparked worries that the trade conflict with China may hurt its economy and affect the currency's safe-haven status. "There was this bad U.S. figure ... and now everybody is trying to assess how the trade war would impact the dollar, plus the Fed has been rather dovish, so that points to dollar weakening," a currency dealer said in Budapest. "This improved risk sentiment in emerging markets and could be behind the forint's gains today." The Hungarian forint, which has been testing new 2-year lows versus the euro in recent weeks, was trading 0.3% firmer at 326.10 per euro at 0838 GMT, regaining some ground ahead of the central bank's rate meeting on Tuesday. However, uncertainty still prevailed in markets over politics in Britain and the prospect of a new Brexit referendum as well as the ongoing European parliament elections. Analysts at brokerage Equilor said the forint has bounced back from 327.50 on Thursday so there was a chance for some positive correction. However, they said the forint could only gain substantially if it manages to firm past 325 to the euro. The Czech crown was stuck at a fresh 3-month low. "It looks like there were some stop losses (pushing the crown even weaker)," a trader said. "We are seeing now some bigger demand customers (for hedging at these levels), but I had anticipated more interest." Market players expect the National Bank of Hungary to leave interest rates on hold next Tuesday, and expect more guidance from the dovish bank at the June meeting, when the central bank will discuss its next inflation report. The NBH will keep its base interest rate on hold for the rest of 2019, preferring to tackle rising inflation by letting interbank rates rise, a Reuters poll found. Main stock indexes in the region were also in positive territory on Friday, with Warsaw trading 0.7% higher and Budapest also rising 0.8% by 0855 GMT. PKN Orlen rose 1% after Morgan Stanley boosted its rating on Poland's biggest oil refiner to "overweight" from "equal-weight" CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1038 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech 25.8460 25.8280 -0.07% -0.54% crown Hungary 326.1000 327.0000 +0.28 -1.54% forint % Polish 4.2975 4.3035 +0.14 -0.18% zloty % Romanian 4.7585 4.7596 +0.02 -2.20% leu % Croatian 7.4270 7.4275 +0.01 -0.23% kuna % Serbian 117.9600 117.9500 -0.01% +0.29% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1044.90 1038.0900 +0.66 +5.91% % Budapest 40327.32 40010.72 +0.79 +3.04% % Warsaw 2188.46 2173.09 +0.71 -3.87% % Buchares 8120.10 8109.89 +0.13 +9.97% t % Ljubljan 875.31 872.01 +0.38 +8.83% a % Zagreb 1873.26 1863.84 +0.51 +7.12% % Belgrade 732.77 734.61 -0.25% -3.80% Sofia 573.51 573.51 +0.00 -3.52% % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 1.6190 -0.0150 +226b -1bps ps 5-year 1.6900 0.0350 +221b +3bps ps 1.7840 -0.0350 +190b -4bps 10-year ps Poland 2-year 1.6730 0.0030 +231b +1bps ps 5-year 2.1860 -0.0070 +271b -1bps ps 2.8220 -0.0020 +294b -1bps 10-year ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <PR 2.20 2.16 2.11 2.20 Rep IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.37 0.56 0.73 0.20 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.73 1.74 1.75 1.72 BOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by William Maclean)