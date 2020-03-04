CEE MARKETS-Forint leads gains, Polish central bank meeting in focus

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, March 4 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint led Central European currencies higher on Wednesday after an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve aimed at easing the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus. Regional currencies jumped late on Tuesday after the surprise Fed rate cut weakened the dollar. Investors will eye Poland, the largest economy in the region, where the central bank holds a rate setting meeting later on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Poland reported its first case of coronavirus. Following the Fed's move and signs from other central bank policymakers that they are willing to take measures, markets are keenly watching how Central European central banks will react to the economic impacts from the coronavirus. It is still uncertain how the supply-chain disruptions would impact the open economies of Central Europe. Poland's central bank is expected to hold rates steady, but analysts are watching for the direction of a revision to economic forecasts. "The rise in inflation could take a backseat during the NBP meeting on Wednesday as coronavirus concerns mount in Europe," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note. "Slowing growth was a point of discussion even before the outbreak when the hawkish camp became more vocal, as expected. The market is now pricing more than two cuts for 2020 which will take the policy rate down to 1%," the note added. The forint strengthened to 335.05 to the euro, up 0.32% on the day, extending gains after sharp losses last month. The Czech crown was stable at 25.3300 to the euro up while the Polish zloty was up 0.17% and traded at 4.297 to the euro. Higher-than-expected inflation data had led to expectations of rate hikes in the region recently, and the Czech central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate on Feb 6. News of the coronavirus might put an end to expectations of policy tightening, analysts said. "Today's rate meeting (of the NBP) will probably pass without event as latest global economic developments mitigate against rate hikes at this time, whatever the inflation situation might appear to be" Tatha Ghose of Commerzbank wrote in a note. The Czech National Bank (CNB) does not plan any help for the economy at the moment, Vice Governor Marek Mora was quoted as saying by daily paper Lidove Noviny. "So far, we are in a state of evaluating the situation. We don't prepare any specific steps at the moment. We have a space for a possible lowering of rates," he said. The Czech central bank will hold its next rate-setting meeting on March 26. It surprised markets in February by raising its main two-week repo rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%. Stock markets were mixed, and seeking direction across the region, with Budapest gaining 0.61% and Prague down 0.40%. Warsaw's main index was down 0.4% while Bucharest was trading flat. A central bank deputy governor in Hungary said on Monday, before the Fed rate cut, that it was hard to predict the economic impact of the coronavirus in Hungary. "Right now my view is that the coronavirus has no impact on monetary policy," Mihaly Patai said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1036 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 25.3300 25.3450 +0.06% +0.40% crown Hungary 335.0500 336.1300 +0.32% -1.17% forint Polish 4.2976 4.3050 +0.17% -0.96% zloty Romanian 4.8085 4.8063 -0.05% -0.42% leu Croatian 7.4815 7.4833 +0.02% -0.48% kuna Serbian 117.4600 117.5900 +0.11% +0.09% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 1007.47 1011.530 -0.40% -9.69% 0 Budapest 43565.98 43301.39 +0.61% -5.46% Warsaw 1882.00 1889.67 -0.41% -12.47% Bucharest 9701.18 9693.05 +0.08% -2.77% Ljubljana 903.61 903.01 +0.07% -2.40% Zagreb 1860.49 1868.86 -0.45% -7.78% Belgrade <.BELEX15 784.78 788.87 -0.52% -2.11% > Sofia 545.87 546.75 -0.16% -3.92% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.6890 0.0280 +250bps +2bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.4960 0.0470 +230bps +4bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.2180 -0.0470 +185bps -6bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.2750 -0.0150 +209bps -2bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.3610 -0.0870 +217bps -10bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.6490 -0.0810 +228bps -10bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 1.97 1.58 1.44 2.37 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.71 0.72 0.72 0.64 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.45 1.19 1.07 1.70 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kim Coghill)