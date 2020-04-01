CEE MARKETS-Forint leads losses after dismal PMI numbers fuel recession fears

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, April 1 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets and currencies weakened on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint tumbling to a record low versus the euro as PMI data across the region fuelled worries of a deep recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturing activity in Poland, the region's largest economy, declined in March at the fastest rate since the 2008 global financial crisis. The IHS Markit PMI fell to 42.4 from 48.2 in February. Czech manufacturing business sentiment also plunged, to the lowest since May 2009, while Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI fell to 29.1 in March from a revised 50.3 in February. "We expected March data to be awful. The only question has been whether it's extremely awful or ultra awful," said Peter Virovacz, analyst at ING Bank in Budapest. "My GDP forecast (for Hungary) for this year is -1%, which two weeks ago was a worst case scenario, but is now the best case. I tend to expect closer to -3% now." All regional currencies eased, with the forint leading losses by falling to a record low of 364.41 to the euro. It was down 0.88% on the day at 364.00 by 0822 GMT. The Hungarian currency has lost more than 9% of its value to the euro this year, underperforming its regional peers. "The forint has been weakening since Parliament gave the government the right to rule by decree on Monday," a Budapest-based dealer said. "The market turned this into a question of trust. Also, liquidity is so tight and volatility is so high that it is easy to hit record lows," he added. Hungary's parliament on Monday granted Prime Minister Viktor Orban an open-ended right to rule by decree to fight the coronavirus, despite protest from the opposition and rights groups. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty was down 0.32% to trade at 4.564 to the euro, while the Czech crown eased 0.18% to 27.370 against the common currency. The Romanian leu was steady, trading at 4.834. Stock markets across the region also gave up their gains from the previous day, even as regional governments continued to announce steps to fight the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Poland's parliament on Tuesday approved another part of a coronavirus rescue package to support the economy. Earlier the government said the whole package would amount to 212 billion zlotys ($50.7 billion). The Czech government approved more aid for companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday. Companies will be covered for most of the salaries they pay to employees if they retain them. The Czech Republic also holds another bond auction later on Wednesday following last week's massive sale, as it ramps up borrowing to finance a swelling budget amid the coronavirus outbreak. The finance ministry issued a record 123.9 billion crowns, or 5 billion euros, in bond and treasury bill auctions last week. "As was apparent last week, the demand for shorter end maturities is massive lately, most probably as (holders of) local real money are desperately looking for options to place the excessive cash, as they do not want to risk further CNB rate cuts," Dalimil Vyskovsky of Komercni Banka said in a note. The Czech central bank has announced two emergency rate cuts in the past two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Polish and Romanian central banks have also cut rates. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1022 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.3700 27.3200 -0.18% -7.08% crown Hungary 364.0000 360.8000 -0.88% -9.03% forint Polish 4.5645 4.5500 -0.32% -6.75% zloty Romanian 4.8340 4.8335 -0.01% -0.95% leu Croatian 7.6240 7.6301 +0.08% -2.34% kuna Serbian 117.4300 117.5300 +0.09% +0.12% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 778.14 789.8800 -1.49% -30.25% Budapest 32582.63 33134.87 -1.67% -29.30% Warsaw 1487.32 1512.84 -1.69% -30.83% Bucharest 7466.58 7625.38 -2.08% -25.16% Ljubljana 732.43 733.34 -0.12% -20.89% Zagreb 1471.63 1480.51 -0.60% -27.05% Belgrade <.BELEX15 660.54 636.53 +3.77% -17.61% > Sofia 416.52 419.35 -0.67% -26.69% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.9910 0.1910 +167bps +17bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.2300 0.0000 +189bps +1bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.5250 0.0000 +203bps +4bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.9440 0.0220 +162bps +0bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.3030 0.0080 +196bps +2bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.6850 0.0000 +219bps +4bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.47 0.45 0.48 1.04 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.56 0.58 0.59 0.46 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.62 0.52 0.47 1.17 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Jan Harvey)