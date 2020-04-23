CEE MARKETS-Forint looks to reverse course as CEE FX push higher

PRAGUE, April 23 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies gained on Thursday, reversing some recent losses as stimulus hopes bucked up markets, although Hungary's forint remained under pressure. Hungary's central bank governor, Gyorgy Matolcsy, told the Figyelo weekly on Thursday the bank was ready to take more steps to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It will begin its bond-buying programme early next month, he said. The central bank has been navigating a tricky path of preventing a sell-off in the currency by keeping interest rates up while supporting the shrinking economy with other tools. A Reuters poll on Thursday showed analysts expect the bank to leave its key rates unchanged next Tuesday after an unexpected increase in lending rates early this month. The forint was down less than 0.1% on the day at 0934 GMT, erasing early gains as it sought to recover from a steady decline from 350 in the last week. "The central bank pushed out a lot of liquidity in the market recently and that always weakens the currency," a Budapest-based trader said. Some analysts have said the currency volatility skewed risks toward tighter monetary policy. The central bank has said it could raise the 0.9% rate on a new one-week deposit tool if market conditions justify. Elsewhere, the Czech crown gained 0.5%, snapping a three-day losing streak, as expectations of further central bank rate cuts continue to weigh. Poland's zloty added 0.2%. On stock markets, Prague led gains with a 1.4% rise. Currencies have been largely stuck in wide ranges in April after huge losses in March of as much as 8%. Investors held out some hope more stimulus in the United States or Europe could boost to major economies. European Union leaders hold a video conference on Thursday and are seen asking the European Commission to propose a fund big enough to target the most affected sectors and regions. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1134 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.5190 27.6520 +0.48% -7.58% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 357.600 357.345 -0.07% -7.40% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5412 4.5516 +0.23% -6.27% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8439 4.8425 -0.03% -1.15% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5730 7.5691 -0.05% -1.68% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.550 117.650 +0.09% +0.02% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 846.25 834.310 +1.43% -24.15% 0 .BUX Budapest 32351.4 32328.2 +0.07% -29.80% 8 7 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1611.31 1605.12 +0.39% -25.06% > .BETI Buchares 7911.84 7843.37 +0.87% -20.70% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 781.05 777.17 +0.50% -15.64% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1554.67 1545.72 +0.58% -22.94% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 682.17 682.64 -0.07% -14.91% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 439.58 435.38 +0.96% -22.63% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.7610 0.0440 +145bp +7bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.0120 0.0660 +163bp +7bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.2780 -0.0530 +170bp -5bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.6050 0.0110 +130bp +3bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.0020 0.0540 +162bp +6bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3470 0.0000 +177bp +0bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.31 0.35 0.95 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.23 1.19 1.15 1.10 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.35 0.27 0.27 0.70 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)