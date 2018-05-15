CEE MARKETS-Forint markets lead fall, U.S. yield rise renews sell-off

* Dollar, U.S. yields rise renews asset selling in CEE * Forint hits 22-month low, CEE bond yields rise * Loose monetary policy does not support forint-dealers * Budapest leads fall of equity indices By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 15 (Reuters) - The forint hit a 22-month low against the euro on Tuesday as a rebound of the dollar and U.S. debt yields caused a renewed sell-off in Central European markets, even as first-quarter data confirmed strong economic growth in the region. Sentiment in emerging markets was also soured by a plunge of the Turkish lira after President Tayyip Erdogan said he wanted to take tighter control of monetary policy. With debt yields in core markets rising and the dollar renewing its rally in global markets after a 3-day pause, the forint proved the most vulnerable currency in Central Europe. It traded at 317.28 versus the euro at 0907 GMT, off a 22-month low of 317.36, but weaker by 0.6 percent from Monday, while the zloty shed 0.4 percent, to trade at 4.282. The forint got little help from figures that showed faster-than-expected 4.4 percent first-quarter growth in the Hungarian economy. Breaking through a technical support level at 315.5, it was heading towards the next support at 318, Erste analysts said in a note. Hungary's 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points to 2.93 percent, tracking a rise in the corresponding U.S. Treasury yield above 3 percent. That was a smaller increase than a 5-basis-point rise in Poland's 10-year yield to 3.27 percent on Tuesday, but the Hungarian yield has risen by about 30 basis points this month, the biggest rise in the region, due to the international rise in debt yields. "Why Hungarian markets are getting the biggest beating, it is hard to say," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "This may be happening because interest rates are low and the National Bank (of Hungary) looks unwilling to change them," the dealer added. Despite the noise in global markets, the Hungarian central bank is unlikely to give up its ultra-loose policy, and may even deploy new policy tools to keep long-term interest rates lower, Erste analyst Gergely Urmossy said in a separate note. Poland's central bank is also expected to reiterate after its meeting on Wednesday that it could keep rates on hold for years. The region's equity indices mostly fell, led by a 1.6 percent decline in Budapest and a 2.9 percent fall in OTP Bank's stocks which has been jittery around a key technical level at 11,0000 forints ($414.45) in the past two weeks. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1107 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5400 25.4970 -0.17% +0.01% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 317.2800 315.5000 -0.56% -2.01% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2820 4.2667 -0.36% -2.47% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6300 4.6260 -0.09% +1.07% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3850 7.3820 -0.04% +0.61% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1000 118.1500 +0.04% +0.34% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1107.59 1104.330 +0.30% +2.73% 0 Budapest 37992.39 38602.89 -1.58% -3.52% Warsaw 2298.31 2321.09 -0.98% -6.62% Bucharest 8664.14 8755.58 -1.04% +11.74% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 891.23 888.49 +0.31% +10.52% > Zagreb 1847.46 1843.09 +0.24% +0.25% Belgrade <.BELEX1 735.59 737.44 -0.25% -3.19% 5> Sofia 645.47 644.24 +0.19% -4.72% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.8090 -0.0770 +135bps -8bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.3320 0.0200 +134bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8740 0.0130 +125bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6050 0.0410 +215bps +4bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5350 0.0410 +254bps +4bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2750 0.0410 +265bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.99 1.14 1.27 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.19 0.29 0.06 Poland 1.75 1.76 1.81 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 265.4100 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Andrew Heavens)