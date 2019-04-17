CEE MARKETS-Forint outperforms in cautious region ahead of euro zone PMIs

* Volatile forint firms in line with emerging fx index * CEE investors are cautious ahead of key euro zone PMI figures * Warsaw stock index outperforms, partly driven by Santander stock By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 17 (Reuters) - The forint set a new 3-week high against the euro on Wednesday, outperforming Central European peers as it benefited from increased appetite for emerging market currencies and stocks. MSCI's indexes for emerging market stocks and currencies rose moderately as an unexpected recovery in China's economy reduced fears of a global slowdown. Currencies in the European Union's eastern states were mostly steady on investor caution ahead of key purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) due on Thursday from the euro zone. Central European economies have lost some steam after robust growth last year and a slump in demand in their main Western export markets, mainly Germany, could slow them further. The forint was 0.2 percent firmer at 319.17 versus the euro by 0848 GMT, in line with the MSCI currency index, while the zloty was flat at 4.2742, near 2-1/2-month highs. Polish wages rose at a robust 5.4 percent annual rate in March, though below analysts' 7.2 percent forecast. The forint has become the region's most volatile unit in the past month, taking the place of the leu, which has calmed down as tax measures which had caused jitters for months in Bucharest markets got watered down. The forint has weakened and has been swinging around the 320 level against the euro after the Hungarian central bank late last month dropped its guidance of gradual policy tightening. March data released since then showed a rise in Hungary's annual inflation near the top of the bank's 2-4 percent target. The forint extended gains on Wednesday after piercing its 100-day moving average in the previous session. "Other emerging market units (are) firm, too... but if euro zone PMIs are weak tomorrow, that will weaken the euro, and through that the forint as well," one Budapest-based dealer said. Regional government bonds mostly tracked a rise in Bund yields, with yields on Poland's 10-year paper trading at 2.876, up 2 basis points. The region's equities indexes were flat or moderately higher. Warsaw's blue-chip index gained more than its peers, adding 0.7 percent, partly driven by a 2.3 percent rise in the shares of Santander Bank Polska to a 14-month high. Its Spanish parent bank, Banco Santander, which plans to combine its custody and asset servicing operations with Credit Agricole, also approached 8-month highs in Madrid. The index of Warsaw-listed banks was near its highest levels in almost three months. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1048 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6660 25.6700 +0.02% +0.16% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 319.1700 319.7000 +0.17% +0.60% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2742 4.2739 -0.01% +0.36% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7595 4.7580 -0.03% -2.22% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4380 7.4363 -0.02% -0.38% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8800 117.9100 +0.03% +0.36% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1097.62 1095.900 +0.16% +11.26% 0 Budapest 42867.21 42826.30 +0.10% +9.53% Warsaw 2389.78 2372.18 +0.74% +4.97% Bucharest 8255.84 8247.58 +0.10% +11.81% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 882.78 879.45 +0.38% +9.76% > Zagreb 1808.78 1806.24 +0.14% +3.43% Belgrade <.BELEX1 746.69 739.31 +1.00% -1.97% 5> Sofia 575.50 575.65 -0.03% -3.19% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7200 -0.1050 +230bps -10bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7170 0.0470 +207bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8640 0.0100 +178bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6060 -0.1100 +219bps -11bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2240 0.0100 +258bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8950 0.0220 +281bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.16 2.20 2.19 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.37 0.52 0.71 0.16 Poland 1.75 1.75 1.76 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)