CEE MARKETS-Forint, Prague stocks touch fresh peaks in mixed markets

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hit a fresh nine-month high against the euro on Thursday, looking for a third day to firmly break past a technical level with markets seeing growing chances of a interest-rate hike. Other currencies were mixed, drifting off recent highs, while mainly stock markets tip-toed higher after coming under pressure in the previous session with global worries over inflation. Central European equity markets in May have climbed out the deep holes created by the COVID-19 pandemic, erasing steep losses seen in the wake of the outbreak in early-2020. Prague rose 0.5% on Thursday to touch its strongest level since 2011 for a second time this week. Czech utility CEZ also rose half a percent, with markets focusing on a likely dividend proposal being announced on Thursday. Foreign asset sales will mean a bigger payout than usual. On currency markets, the forint has led after a Hungarian central banker flagged a possible rate hike in June. The Hungarian currency rose in early trade to hit a fresh high before settling down 0.1% on the day at 350.3 per euro, seeking to close the day on the strong side of the psychological level of 350. "The euro-forint rate was successfully stopped by the 350 level in the past two days, and it has not yet significantly broken," brokerage Equilor said. "If the forint keeps firming and breaks this level, the road will be open as far as the support level at 344." Hungary's central bank is widely expected to leave key rates steady next week ahead of a watershed June meeting when it could deliver its first base rate hike in nearly a decade to rein in rising inflation. The surprise shift in Hungary put the bank alongside peers in the Czech Republic, where markets pencil in a rate hike by August. The crown inched down 0.1% to 25.50 to the euro, off a 14-month high of 25.385 hit this week. Poland's zloty and Romania's leu were steady. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1152 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.5000 25.4690 -0.12% +2.86% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 350.300 349.930 -0.11% +3.55% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5180 4.5195 +0.03% +0.91% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9270 4.9275 +0.01% -1.26% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5110 7.5095 -0.02% +0.49% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.480 117.580 +0.09% +0.08% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1141.40 1135.24 +0.54% +11.12 00 % .BUX Budapest 45462.4 45128.5 +0.74% +7.97% 3 6 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2105.92 2115.15 -0.44% +6.15% > .BETI Buchares 11620.3 11607.7 +0.11% +18.51 t 9 4 % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1100.92 1086.01 +1.37% +22.21 P a P> % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1950.28 1949.50 +0.04% +12.13 > % .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 776.89 764.61 +1.61% +3.78% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 525.34 524.50 +0.16% +17.39 > % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.6080 -0.0170 +126bp -2bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.5100 -0.0060 +200bp -2bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.8140 -0.0130 +191bp -3bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1960 -0.0320 +085bp -3bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.2360 -0.0370 +173bp -5bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.8620 -0.0100 +196bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.70 1.01 1.35 0.36 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.21 1.45 1.63 0.89 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.35 0.52 0.74 0.21 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Uttaresh.V)