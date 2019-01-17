CEE MARKETS-Forint rallies as Hungarian, Czech rate setters hint at tightening

* Forint surges further to 5-month high on hawkish comments * Czech central banker sees more though slower rate hikes * Hungarian, Romanian bond yields jump at auctions (Recasts with continuing forint rally, comments from Czech central bank chief, auctions results) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The forint extended gains on Thursday, rallying to 5-month highs against the euro on comments from Hungarian central bank (NBH) Deputy Governor Marton Nagy suggesting that monetary tightening may be near. The bank's base rate has been at a record low of 0.9 percent since 2016, and became Central Europe's lowest rate after several hikes by the Czech central bank (CNB) since 2017. Headline inflation has sharply retreated in the region in the past months, but the NBH's key core inflation measure excluding tax effects rose to 2.9 percent in December. Nagy said on Wednesday that monetary tightening could start if the rate reached or exceeded 3 percent, the midpoint of the bank's target range. The comments bolstered the forint by 1.5 percent from Wednesday's lows to a 5-month high of 319.35 against the euro by Thursday. Further gains towards 7-month highs at 319 are possible, dealers said. One dealer said the rally might be overdone, though it might signal a shift into ranges between 319 and 322 from the past months' typical 321-324 channel. "We should not expect a rate hike to come right after core inflation reaches 3 percent," the dealer said, adding that the bank was more likely to tighten conditions by cutting the liquidity from its fx swap tool. Market participants said hints at tighter policy supported the forint, and also the crown which was steady at 25.54 versus the euro, but traded near its strongest levels in 4 months. Soft price index figures raised some question marks over further CNB rate increases. But Governor Jiri Rusnok told Czech Radio on Thursday that "some moderate rise can be assumed", even though the pace "will be definitely much slower than last year". A possible uptick in hedging deals by exporters after a dip in activity last quarter can also support the crown, CSOB analysts said in note. While Nagy's comments boosted the forint, they added fuel to an ongoing upwards correction in Hungarian bond yields after a big decline since October, traders said. Yields jumped at the Hungarian and Romanian bond auctions on Thursday, but demand was high enough to increase Hungary's sale above the plan at a top-up tender. "The yield rise lost steam in the afternoon, but looking at the momentum, there may be room for some further increase," one Budapest-based trader said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1523 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5400 25.5410 +0.00% +0.65% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 319.4500 321.4000 +0.61% +0.51% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2845 4.2825 -0.05% +0.12% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6930 4.6876 -0.12% -0.83% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4280 7.4265 -0.02% -0.24% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3500 118.3000 -0.04% -0.04% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1015.07 1019.000 -0.39% +2.89% 0 Budapest 40973.73 40933.04 +0.10% +4.69% Warsaw 2354.13 2364.17 -0.42% +3.40% Bucharest 7200.63 7077.10 +1.75% -2.48% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 835.91 827.54 +1.01% +3.94% > Zagreb 1756.19 1752.38 +0.22% +0.42% Belgrade <.BELEX1 697.56 704.25 -0.95% -8.42% 5> Sofia 566.77 563.49 +0.58% -4.66% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8780 0.1120 +248bps +10bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7730 0.0180 +210bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8550 0.0180 +162bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.3760 -0.0380 +197bps -5bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2330 0.0330 +256bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8380 0.0580 +261bps +5bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.15 2.21 2.25 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.59 0.85 0.14 Poland 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Mark Heinrich)