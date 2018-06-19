CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds as central bank envisions end to loose policy

* Forint reverses fall towards record low on central bank comment * Hungarian cbank says loose policy won't last over policy horizon * Zloty weakens against the forint, euro (Recasts, with the Hungarian central banks decision and comments, and market reaction) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 19 (Reuters) - The forint sharply rebounded from a 3-year low to the euro on Tuesday after the Hungarian central bank (NBH) set a time frame for the first time for ending its six-year-old loose policy. The bank kept interest rates at record lows, but said that "the current loose monetary conditions can no longer prevail up to the end of the 5 to 8-quarter horizon of monetary policy". It said the European Central Bank's decisions may have a significant influence on it, and dropped a reference to a goal to keep long-term debt yields relatively low, to clarify that inflation was its main policy anchor. With the comments made in an unusual second, explanatory statement following the NBH's meeting, one of the most dovish central banks in the world has signalled quitting the camp of monetary looseness in the foreseeable future. The change in the NBH's guidance leaves the Polish central bank the most accommodative among Central Europe's main economies. The forint/zloty exchange rate reflected the relative change, with the forint firming through the 75 line, gaining 0.6 percent against the euro to 322.16 by 1402 GMT, while the zloty shed 0.25 percent to 4.307 per euro. Hungarian government bond yields did not continue to rise after the bank's comments. "The forint firms, right, but in the bond market this is what we had expected from the central bank," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The forint and Hungarian government bonds have been the worst hit in the region from a sell-off in emerging markets in the past two months, triggered by a rally of the dollar and U.S. debt yields, and ultraloose monetary policy contributed to that. A pick-up in inflation across Central Europe in May also weighed on appetite for the forint. The NBH on Tuesday slightly increased its forecasts for inflation this year and next, but left its projection at three percent for 2020, in the middle of its two to four percent target range. "The bank still does not fear any serious inflation danger, while it watches capital market trends, and in making its decisions it primarily focuses on the European Central Bank's monetary policy," said Erste analyst Orsolya Nyeste in a note. Regional equities fell, led by Warsaw and Budapest , as simmering trade tensions between the United States and China knocked down stocks across the world. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1602 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7920 25.7750 -0.07% -0.97% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.1600 324.1000 +0.60% -3.49% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3070 4.2963 -0.25% -3.03% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6685 4.6680 -0.01% +0.24% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3830 7.3790 -0.05% +0.64% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0200 118.0700 +0.04% +0.41% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1068.39 1069.400 -0.09% -0.91% 0 Budapest 35048.21 35505.46 -1.29% -10.99% Warsaw 2118.50 2150.98 -1.51% -13.92% Bucharest 8115.95 8163.77 -0.59% +4.67% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 890.98 888.87 +0.24% +10.49% > Zagreb 1820.61 1815.75 +0.27% -1.21% Belgrade <.BELEX1 733.78 734.98 -0.16% -3.42% 5> Sofia 630.96 630.77 +0.03% -6.86% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.0650 0.0710 +172bps +8bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5620 -0.0220 +183bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1710 0.0230 +181bps +6bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6660 0.0220 +232bps +3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5570 -0.0060 +283bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2330 0.0260 +287bps +6bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.17 1.29 1.43 0.93 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.42 0.66 0.87 0.18 Poland 1.74 1.77 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw, Editing by Andrew Heavens, William Maclean)