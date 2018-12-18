CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds as central bank toughens monthly statement

* Hungarian central bank shifts to more hawkish language * Forint reverses earlier weakening, 10-year yield retreats * Zloty eases, wage growth not seen making cbank more hawkish * Warsaw stocks rise, Bucharest shares retreat (Recasts with Hungarian central bank decision and statement) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The forint recouped ground lost in the past days after Hungary's central bank (NBH) removed a clause referring to maintaining loose monetary conditions from its monthly statement on Monday. It kept its main rate at Central Europe's lowest level, a record-low 0.9 percent. But its statement became more hawkish, clarifying that domestic core inflation figures will guide its policy even if the European Central Bank postpones the start of its own interest rates expected for the autumn of 2019, analysts said. "They (the NBH) made it clear that they are guided by data. They hold the start pistol, watch data, and they will shoot when the time comes," said Peter Virovacz of ING in Budapest. The forint firmed more than 0.1 percent against the euro to 322.8 by 1504 GMT, reversing an early weakening and reaching a 5-day high. It has eased in the past few days amid doubts that the bank would provide clues about future monetary tightening. "The fall in crude prices (in the fourth quarter) and the worries over (global) economic growth managed to release the bank from under pressure," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The NBH, while shifting to more hawkish language, made no change in its fx swap tool through which it manages liquidity in markets and the short-term BUBOR interbank interest rates. "This means, the market has not been surprised too much and the bank will not really do anything in the next quarter," the trader said. "Tomorrow's Fed meeting will be more interesting, before the market goes into Christmas mode," the trader added. Hungary's 10-year government bond yield retreated from early highs, to trade around 3.23 percent. Poland's corresponding yield dropped 3 basis points from Monday to 2.888 percent, off a 2-year low set at 2.867 percent earlier in the session. While the forint firmed, the zloty eased slightly to 4.2842 against the euro. Polish data which showed continued fast growth in wages did not change expectations that the Polish central bank will keep monetary conditions loose next year. Equity indices were mixed in Central Europe. Warsaw gained 1.25 percent, while Bucharest shares shed 1.2 percent, narrowing this years performance gap. Warsaw, by far the biggest stock exchange in the region, x has eased more than 6 percent since the end of 2017, knocked down by capital flows into the dollar from emerging markets. Bucharest, an earlier regional underperfomer has gained 8.7 percent this year. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1604 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7580 25.7680 +0.04% -0.84% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.8000 323.2500 +0.14% -3.68% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2842 4.2820 -0.05% -2.52% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6465 4.6480 +0.03% +0.71% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4200 7.4035 -0.22% +0.14% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4400 118.3800 -0.05% +0.05% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1025.10 1027.870 -0.27% -4.92% 0 Budapest 39524.72 39675.76 -0.38% +0.37% Warsaw 2310.47 2281.87 +1.25% -6.12% Bucharest 8425.20 8524.69 -1.17% +8.66% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 796.79 793.86 +0.37% -1.19% > Zagreb 1747.42 1744.58 +0.16% -5.18% Belgrade <.BELEX1 753.68 746.93 +0.90% -0.81% 5> Sofia 592.46 591.24 +0.21% -12.55% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6450 0.0310 +225bps +3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8240 0.0300 +209bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0340 0.0260 +178bps +3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4070 -0.0070 +201bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3210 -0.0540 +259bps -5bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9070 -0.0220 +265bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.18 2.27 2.34 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.53 0.80 0.13 Poland 1.75 1.77 1.78 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Richard Balmforth)