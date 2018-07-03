CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds from record low ahead of central bank meeting

* Forint off record lows, some investors expect cbank comments * Hungarian central bank holds non-rate-setting meeting * Hungarian cbank says June 19 statement remains the guidance * Deal to save German coalition mildly improves sentiment * Czech crown hits 11-monht low in pre-holiday positioning By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 3 (Reuters) - The forint jumped almost 1 percent versus the euro on Tuesday, anticipating a reaction from the Hungarian central bank to the recent weakness of the currency. The forint gained almost 1 percent to 327.35 against the euro earlier, and by 1023 GMT was up 0.7 percent at 328.17. The bank holds its regular monthly non-rate-setting meeting on Tuesday, and some market participants expect its statement due at 1200 GMT, usually only one sentence, to include comments that may affect the forint. In a reply to Reuters questions about Tuesday's meeting, the central bank said it was sticking to guidance in its June 19 statement June inflation report. The bank said at the June 19 meeting that it was focused on its inflation target, after a pick-up in prices across Central Europe triggered concerns over a further rise above the middle of the 2-4 percent target. It also shifted to less dovish rhetoric, but that has failed to prevent a slide of the forint to record lows against the euro on the weak side of the 330 line, which may generate additional inflation by lifting the price of imported goods. NBH Deputy Governor Marton Nagy reiterated in parliament late on Monday that price stability was the bank's only anchor, according to a summary of his remarks published by financial news website portfolio.hu. Some market participants still believe that the bank may try to shed more light on its policies to defend its inflation target. "They may try to verbally support the forint," one Budapest-based trader said. A fixed income trader was doubtful, adding that government bond yields continued to rise. "What could they say? Talking is no longer enough," the trader said. Global capital flows into the dollar in the past two months caused a sell-off in emerging markets, including Central Europe. The forint and the zloty have been particularly hit hard as monetary policy is loose in Hungary and Poland. Hungarian government bond yields rose in illiquid trade on expectations for a rise in interest rates, traders said. The 3-year benchmark bond traded at around 2.08 percent, up 10 basis points, its highest since early 2016. Pressure on Central European assets eased on Tuesday as the German government survived a coalition crisis over migration in talks on Monday. The deal also helped the euro rebound against the dollar, but the greenback's strengthening may continue. While Central Europe's main stock indices rose by 0.4-1 percent, caution was signalled by the movement of regional currencies. The zloty and the leu firmed by only 0.1 percent. The Czech crown fell, hitting an 11-month low at 26.183 versus the euro, with investors closing positions ahead of a long weekend which will start with a national holiday on Thursday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1045 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 26.1400 26.0820 -0.22% -2.29% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 327.6500 330.4300 +0.85% -5.11% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3989 4.4035 +0.10% -5.06% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6565 4.6625 +0.13% +0.50% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3840 7.3863 +0.03% +0.63% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8700 117.9700 +0.08% +0.53% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1074.78 1070.500 +0.40% -0.31% 0 Budapest 36205.25 35867.75 +0.94% -8.06% Warsaw 2138.57 2119.31 +0.91% -13.11% Bucharest 8046.52 8020.17 +0.33% +3.78% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 876.08 873.99 +0.24% +8.64% > Zagreb 1797.61 1804.67 -0.39% -2.46% Belgrade <.BELEX1 736.25 739.37 -0.42% -3.10% 5> Sofia 629.08 626.80 +0.36% -7.14% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.1910 0.0290 +188bps +3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6400 0.0580 +193bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1920 0.0360 +187bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6630 0.0320 +236bps +3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.6210 0.0560 +291bps +4bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.3040 0.0690 +298bps +5bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.17 1.29 1.43 1.16 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.88 1.20 1.43 0.26 Poland 1.75 1.78 1.85 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Louise Heavens)