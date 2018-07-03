CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds from record low, Hungarian debt yields jump

* German political deal, yuan rebound improves regional mood * Forint off record lows, Hungarian yield curve rises, flattens * Cbank does not comment on forint after non-rate meeting * Hungarian cbank may work on policy change plan-analyst (Recasts with Hungarian central bank meeting, new comments, Romania's upcoming rate meeting) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 3 (Reuters) - The forint jumped on Tuesday on speculation Hungary's central bank (NBH) could design a plan to stabilise the currency after it hit record lows against the euro in recent days. Global capital flows into the dollar and rising interest rates have knocked down assets in emerging markets in the past two months. In Central Europe, Hungary and Poland have been the worst hit as their monetary policies have been loose, with a regional pick-up in inflation appearing to catch out the Hungarian central bank. After a fall in the forint and a surge in government debt yield, the bank has refocused its rhetoric on inflation targeting in the past few weeks and sounded less dovish. The forint, however, has touched record lows amid fears of a global trade war and economic slowdown and some speculation that its weakness - which adds to inflation - may push the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) into monetary policy tightening. Government bond yields were fixed 10-17 basis points higher on Tuesday, with their curve flattening, and the forint rebounded from Monday's record lows of 330.70 against the euro early in the session. It retained its gains late in the session, also helping bond yields to retreat, even though the NBH's non-rate-setting meeting passed without any comment from the bank about the recent market jitters. At 1405 GMT, the forint was trading at 326.75, up 1.1 percent from Monday. Three-year bonds traded at a yield of 2 percent, down from 2.08 percent earlier in the session. The forint outperformed the zloty, which firmed a quarter of a percent as Monday's German deal to save the ruling coalition and the yuan's rebound improved mood in emerging markets, also lifting Central European stocks. Some foreign banks started to rewind forint short positions after NBH Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told parliament late on Monday that price stability was the bank's only anchor, market participants said. "Connecting the dots, the market has started to price in that the bank may be putting together a plan for some kind of a policy change," said ING analyst Peter Virovacz. Worries remained that pressure on the region's assets may return if the dollar continues to rally, sapping away funds from the rest of the world. The fragility of Tuesday's rebound in regional markets was indicated by a slide in the Czech crown to an 11-month low as investors closed positions ahead of a long week-end which will start with a national holiday on Thursday. The leu was steady at 4.6635 ahead of the Romanian central bank's meeting on Wednesday, where it may increase its interest rates further. The bank has already allowed liquidity to tighten in domestic markets and may have even bought the leu in the spot market to defend it in the past weeks, Erste analyst Horia Braun-Erdei said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1605 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 26.1300 26.0820 -0.18% -2.25% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 326.7500 330.4300 +1.13% -4.85% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3930 4.4035 +0.24% -4.93% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6635 4.6625 -0.02% +0.35% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3850 7.3863 +0.02% +0.61% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0000 117.9700 -0.03% +0.42% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1075.28 1070.500 +0.45% -0.27% 0 Budapest 36045.72 35867.75 +0.50% -8.46% Warsaw 2154.91 2119.31 +1.68% -12.45% Bucharest 8051.16 8020.17 +0.39% +3.84% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 869.25 873.99 -0.54% +7.80% > Zagreb 1800.96 1804.67 -0.21% -2.27% Belgrade <.BELEX1 737.45 739.37 -0.26% -2.94% 5> Sofia 625.48 626.80 -0.21% -7.67% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2960 0.1350 +199bps +13bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6210 0.0400 +192bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2170 0.0610 +192bps +6bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6710 0.0400 +236bps +3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.6270 0.0620 +293bps +6bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.3040 0.0690 +300bps +7bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.17 1.29 1.43 1.16 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.83 1.07 1.31 0.28 Poland 1.75 1.79 1.85 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)