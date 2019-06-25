CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds on central bank CPI forecasts increase

(Updates after Hungarian central bank meeting) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 25 (Reuters) - The forint rebounded from a three-week low to a five-day high versus the euro on Tuesday after the Hungarian central bank (NBH) raised its inflation forecasts. The currency eased to 324.6 against the euro after the bank kept interest rates on hold, disappointing some market participants who had bet that it would raise its overnight deposit rate from -0.05%. It jumped to 323.1, 0.1% firmer from Monday, after the bank increased its growth and inflation forecasts, projecting that prices would rise an average 3.3 percent in 2021. That is within the NBH's 2-4% target range, but the bank also said in a statement that data in the second half of the year will be key to the inflation outlook, and that it maintained its cautious approach. Deputy Governor Marton Nagy also saw growing evidence of a rise in pressure in the economy. "Some people might think that if even the central bank sees higher inflation, (the possibility of) an interest rate hike can drift back into the picture," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. Expectations of monetary tightening have been revised after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi struck a dovish tone last week. Some market participants still thought that low inflation pressure from the euro zone could keep a lid on prices even though a surge in wages across Central Europe is boosting domestic demand and driving up consumer prices. "The market has calmed down, there is nothing to see here," a Budapest-based fixed income trader said, adding that trading in the government bond market was lukewarm and driven by a drop in yields in developed markets rather than domestic news. Hungary's 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 2.6%, down 2 basis points from Monday's fixing, while Poland's corresponding yield shed 4 basis points to 2.31%. Central European currencies were mixed, with the Czech crown and the leu firming 0.1 percent and the zloty easing slightly. Poland's M3 money supply data for May showed continuing robust annual growth, even though the 9.9 percent figure was slightly below analysts' 10 percent forecast. Some analysts said before the figures that they could herald a rise in core inflation and worry some rate-setters at the central bank, which sees interest rates on hold for years. As fears of a global trade war and U.S.-Iran sanctions left investors gravitating toward less risky bonds, the region's stocks weakened like those in other emerging markets. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1534 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5400 25.5750 +0.14% +0.65% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.2500 323.4500 +0.06% -0.67% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2550 4.2535 -0.04% +0.81% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7190 4.7229 +0.08% -1.38% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3960 7.3973 +0.02% +0.19% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.7500 117.8300 +0.07% +0.47% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1043.77 1056.180 -1.17% +5.80% 0 Budapest 40154.82 40475.09 -0.79% +2.60% Warsaw 2318.91 2331.08 -0.52% +1.86% Bucharest 8626.88 8625.92 +0.01% +16.84% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 890.23 890.23 +0.00% +10.69% > Zagreb 1905.02 1905.02 +0.00% +8.93% Belgrade <.BELEX1 722.28 720.44 +0.26% -5.17% 5> Sofia 575.78 580.11 -0.75% -3.14% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5740 0.0890 +230bps +8bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.3560 0.0350 +201bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.5260 0.0040 +185bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5740 -0.0340 +230bps -4bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.9340 -0.0220 +259bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.3310 -0.0280 +266bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.18 2.08 1.99 2.17 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.39 0.49 0.24 Poland 1.73 1.72 1.71 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)