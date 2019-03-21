Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats as dovish Fed may cut rate hike odds

Sandor Peto

    * Forint gives up some ground after dovish Fed comments
    * Fed may cut odds of Hungary deposit rate hike-dealers
    * Zloty sets 7-week high vs euro, but retreats
    * Bond yields decline, stocks remain rangebound

    BUDAPEST, March 21 (Reuters) - The forint continued to
retreat on Thursday as a dovish guidance from the U.S. Federal
Reserve reduced the odds of monetary tightening at the National
Bank of Hungary's meeting next week.
    Lower projected U.S. interest rates and a weaker dollar are
positive to currencies in the long term in the European Union's
emerging markets, and expectations for dovish Fed comments
helped them firm in the past weeks.
    The they also provide arguments for the Hungarian and the
Czech central banks not to tighten policy on March 26 and 28,
respectively.
    Investors have scaled back forecasts in the past weeks that
the Czech bank would continue to raise rates at its next meeting
to be held just a day before Britain is due to leave the
European Union if Brexit is not delayed.
    But many market participants expect a rise in core inflation
to force the Hungarian bank to deliver its first hike next week
since it started to lower its interest rates more than seven
years ago.
    An increase in the -0.15 percent overnight deposit rate is
still a close call. 
    "It got more uncertain after the Fed comments," one
Budapest-based currency dealer said, adding that the European
Central Bank could also delay its own tightening.
    The forint, after a rally in the past two months
fuelled by the monetary tightening expectations, traded at 314.1
against the euro at 0813 GMT, off Wednesday's 11-month high of
312.65.
    It started to retreat already before the Fed meeting.
    Dealers said concerns of Britain quitting the European Union
without a deal and of Hungary's ruling party Fidesz leaving the
bloc's centre-right parliamentary grouping contributed to the
weakening. 
    The European People's Party suspended Fidesz until further
notice late on Wednesday.
    The Czech crown also eased slightly to 25.651
against the euro.
    With the dollar quickly rebounding, the only currency in the
region that benefitted from the Fed's dovishness was the most
liquid unit, the zloty.
    It traded a touch firmer at 4.2838 versus the euro, off a
7-week high set at 4.2775 early on Thursday.
    The Polish central bank may keep interest rates on hold for
years and that keeps the zloty's appreciation potential limited
despite robust Polish economic figures, analysts said.
    "We change our view on a rate increase from the National
Bank of Poland in 2019, as the ECB will be on hold for a long
time and inflation remains stubbornly low," Nordea analysts said
in a note.
    Stocks in the region were mostly rangebound, but the dovish
Fed comments added fuel to a decline in government bond yields.
    Poland's 10-year bonds traded around a yield of
2.855, down 3 basis points.    
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             0913 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6510   25.6410    -0.04%    +0.22%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  314.1000  313.9500    -0.05%    +2.22%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2838    4.2846    +0.02%    +0.14%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7550    4.7550    +0.00%    -2.12%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4128    7.4150    +0.03%    -0.04%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.7400  117.8800    +0.12%    +0.48%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1074.59  1073.370    +0.11%    +8.92%
                                       0            
 Budapest             41796.78  41964.35    -0.40%    +6.79%
 Warsaw                2347.99   2351.83    -0.16%    +3.13%
 Bucharest             8073.19   8018.97    +0.68%    +9.34%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    875.76    875.76    +0.00%    +8.89%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1787.48   1787.48    +0.00%    +2.21%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    728.10    728.10    +0.00%    -4.41%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  588.88    588.88    +0.00%    -0.94%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.7350    0.0000   +227bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.8300    0.0020   +222bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.9390   -0.0030   +188bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6330   -0.1110   +217bps    -11bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2100   -0.0190   +260bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8990   -0.0030   +284bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.16      2.22      2.25      2.03
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.32      0.47      0.65      0.14
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.72      1.73      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
