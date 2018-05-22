CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats as Hungarian cbank shrugs off turbulence

* Forint off 23-month lows, bond market remains tense * Hungarian central bank holds fire, reaffirms loose policy * Forint may weaken past 320/euro soon, bond yields seen rising (Recasts with Hungary's central bank rate decision and comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 22 (Reuters) - The forint gave up almost all of its early gains on Tuesday against the euro, edging back towards 23-month lows as dollar bulls returned in global markets and Hungary's central bank (NBH) reaffirmed its loose policy line. The forint and Hungarian bonds have been hit particularly hard among Central European assets this month as the dollar's rally and a rise in U.S. long-term debt yields triggered a sell-off in emerging markets. The NBH, regarded as one of the most dovish central banks in the world, kept interest rates on hold at record low levels, and said it would maintain loose monetary conditions. Analysts said the bank's comments indicated that it intended to wait for jitters to subside in global markets. In its statement it noted the jump in bond yields, but said it would assess it in light of their relevance to its inflation target. Inflation is near the bottom of the bank's 2-4 percent target range. The forint's weakness is unlikely to boost it, market participants said. The forint traded at 318.4 versus the euro at 1414 GMT, off its early high of 316.31, edging towards Monday's 23-month low at 319.5. "I have no doubt that it will cross the 320 line soon, but what then?" one Budapest-based dealer said. "It is caused by the dollar's strength and U.S. yields, and looking ahead, all factors are in favour of the dollar." Hopes that Moody's may upgrade Hungary's credit rating next week may give some support to Hungarian assets, dealers said. The zloty, Central Europe's most liquid currency, has taken an even bigger beating than the forint, and on Tuesday stood 2.6 percent weaker against the euro since the end of 2017, at 4.2896. Poland's 10-year government bond yield dropped 8 basis points to 3.247. Hungary's corresponding yield rose 2 basis points to 3.2 percent. Hungarian bonds have been the worst hit in the region this month. The 10-year yield has increased by more than 60 basis points, twice as much as the U.S. yield, approaching the corresponding Polish yield for the first time in more than two years. Hungary's yield rise was the region's steepest because of a big decline in the past two years and after heavy supply from the government debt management agency AKK at its past three bond auctions, traders said. "Looking at the market now, they are lucky if they can sell 50 billion forints worth of bonds on Thursday at the auction (compared with a 65 billion forint offer)," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said, adding that yields could rise further. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1614 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7040 25.7200 +0.06% -0.63% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 318.4000 318.5900 +0.06% -2.35% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2896 4.2950 +0.13% -2.64% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6260 4.6225 -0.08% +1.16% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3855 7.3830 -0.03% +0.61% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0400 118.1000 +0.05% +0.39% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1105.06 1102.150 +0.26% +2.49% 0 Budapest 36477.74 36770.93 -0.80% -7.36% Warsaw 2256.19 2268.39 -0.54% -8.33% Bucharest 8415.14 8260.86 +1.87% +8.53% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 896.78 897.75 -0.11% +11.21% > Zagreb 1859.77 1849.34 +0.56% +0.92% Belgrade <.BELEX1 743.26 744.23 -0.13% -2.18% 5> Sofia 644.44 646.24 -0.28% -4.87% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.9800 0.1080 +158bps +11bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4300 0.0300 +152bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9720 0.0220 +142bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6090 -0.0180 +221bps -2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5160 -0.0650 +260bps -9bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2470 -0.0800 +270bps -11bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.03 1.19 1.33 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.40 0.52 0.11 Poland 1.73 1.76 1.81 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)