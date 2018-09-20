CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats on lingering dispute over EU funds

* Hungaria's forint underperforms against EU peers * Investors continue to digest Hungarian central bank changes * Romanian leu steady despite spat within ruling party By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased on Thursday on fading expectations for monetary tightening and a pick-up in European Union financing inflows later this year. The forint underperformed European Union peers, shedding 0.2 percent against the euro by 0833 GMT while Budapest's main stock index fell by 0.7 percent. Trading at 323.5 it was still near the four-week highs reached at 322.7 on Tuesday when the National Bank of Hungary said it was prepared for future monetary tightening if inflation trends make it necessary. "Im not sure that this is enough to prevent a retreat of the forint beyond 327," one Budapest-based dealer said. Thursday's Hungarian economic data releases, showing a current account surplus in the second quarter and 12.8 percent annual surge in gross wages, were positive. On the negative side for Hungarian markets, a European Commission source told Reuters that a dispute between Hungary and Brussels over some European Union-funded projects might not be settled this year. That could leave Hungary still battling a multibillion-euro gap in government accounts caused by the pre-financing of EU-sponsored projects and keep primary debt issuance high, one fixed-income trader said. A brighter point for Hungary was Bulgaria's pledge to support Budapest in its stand-off with the EU over the potential loss of its EU voting rights after criticism of its democratic track record. The reaction of the government bond market was muted early on Thursday, with yields ticking up by about one basis point. The 10-year benchmark paper traded at 3.63 percent, near its highest level in three years. The Hungarian and the Polish central banks have been keeping interest rates low despite a regionwide pick-up in inflation since last year. The Czech central bank, which has a lower inflation target at 2 percent, is expected to deliver its third successive monthly increase to interest rates next week. Czech 10-year bond yields traded at six-week highs around 2.16 percent. Romania's leu was steady and government bonds mixed, for now shrugging off political turmoil after former allies of Liviu Dragnea called on him to resign as leader of the ruling Social Democrats. Domestic politics continue to pose risks to Romanian assets, but expectations for a retreat in inflation makes the country's bonds and Thursday's auction of 2022-expiry bonds attractive, Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1033 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5410 25.5200 -0.08% +0.00% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.5000 322.9500 -0.17% -3.89% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2905 4.2898 -0.02% -2.66% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6510 4.6515 +0.01% +0.62% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4260 7.4280 +0.03% +0.06% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1700 118.2100 +0.03% +0.28% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1096.81 1098.420 -0.15% +1.73% 0 Budapest 36148.32 36386.40 -0.65% -8.20% Warsaw 2262.08 2259.10 +0.13% -8.09% Bucharest 8314.05 8294.54 +0.24% +7.23% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 857.66 864.80 -0.83% +6.36% > Zagreb 1806.00 1806.23 -0.01% -2.00% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.56 730.25 -0.09% -3.98% 5> Sofia 626.80 627.60 -0.13% -7.48% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5390 0.0160 +208bps +2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8250 -0.0020 +196bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2150 0.0590 +173bps +6bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5650 -0.0040 +210bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5370 0.0060 +267bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2350 0.0190 +275bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.95 2.14 2.27 1.56 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.50 0.73 0.99 0.20 Poland 1.77 1.80 1.83 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by David Goodman)