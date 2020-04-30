CEE MARKETS-Forint rises to 10-day high as CEE currencies see stronger April

PRAGUE, April 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rose to a 10-day high on Thursday, leading central European currencies up as economies reopen, setting them on track to post modest gains in April after a hammering at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in March. Currencies fell 5-7% in March when the new coronavirus started spreading rapidly throughout Europe, leading to a virtual lockdown of countries. But they have begun what analysts have forecast will be a slow rebound over the next year. The forint had risen 0.5% to trade at 353.35 to the euro by 0955 GMT on Thursday, on course for a 2.4% rise in April. Elsewhere, the Czech crown nudged up to 27.108 per euro and was set for a 1.1% rise in April. The Polish zloty was heading to a 0.5% April gain, up a quarter of a percent on Thursday. Romania's leu was flat at 4.842. Hungarian central bank action in April has helped the forint, including launching a new one-week deposit tool for banks at 0.9% at the start of the month. The bank is also launching a bond-buying programme as it tries to balance giving the economy a boost and preventing a sell-off in the currency, which has been the most vulnerable to investor mood in the region in recent years. Markets have been more upbeat recently, helped by the start of easing of restrictions on shops and daily life in the region that had been put in place last month. On Thursday, global markets also got a boost from encouraging early results from a COVID-19 treatment trial and expectations of more European Central Bank (ECB) stimulus. Erste Bank said the forint could continue to firm past 350. Analysts still remained wary of gains coming too quickly, especially as economic data in the coming weeks will paint a dark picture. "As economics matter for risky assets and exchange rates, we remain on the cautious side after the recent relief rally in EM FX," Raiffeisen said. Budapest stocks rose over 2% while Prague was flat. Czech bond yields were mixed, with yields on short-term debt that has been most in demand falling while longer yields rose. Czech Finance Ministry data on Thursday showed foreign ownership of domestic bonds eased only slightly in March. The Czechs have been on a record borrowing spree to finance a budget deficit that will climb to an all-time high this year, although expectations the central bank will continue cutting interest rates next week is helping demand for state debt. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1155 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK 27.1080 27.1275 +0.07% -6.18% crown => EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF 353.350 355.165 +0.51% -6.28% forint => 0 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN 4.5390 4.5504 +0.25% -6.23% zloty => EURRON= Romanian <EURRON 4.8420 4.8432 +0.02% -1.11% leu => EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK 7.5750 7.5755 +0.01% -1.71% kuna => EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD 117.530 117.680 +0.13% +0.03% dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 884.99 883.950 +0.12% -20.67% 0 .BUX Budapest 35777.0 34815.0 +2.76% -22.36% 8 9 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1668.63 1651.33 +1.05% -22.39% > .BETI Buchares 8252.31 8274.76 -0.27% -17.29% t .SBITOP Ljubljan <.SBITO 802.35 791.22 +1.41% -13.34% a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1551.61 1558.38 -0.43% -23.09% > .BELEX15 Belgrade <.BELEX 657.57 655.30 +0.35% -17.98% 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 447.04 449.39 -0.52% -21.32% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=RR 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.7140 0.0490 +144bp +7bps RR> s CZ5YT=RR 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.9680 -0.0730 +166bp -5bps RR> s CZ10YT=RR <CZ10YT 1.3690 0.0650 +189bp +10bps 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year <PL2YT= 0.5820 -0.0030 +131bp +1bps RR> s PL5YT=RR 5-year <PL5YT= 1.0360 0.0000 +173bp +3bps RR> s PL10YT=RR <PL10YT 1.4950 0.0250 +201bp +6bps 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.30 0.29 0.33 0.90 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.18 1.12 1.08 1.09 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.23 0.19 0.21 0.69 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)