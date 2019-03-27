CEE MARKETS-Forint sets 2-month low after dovish central bank hike

* Hungarian central bank crushed bets for gradual rate tightening * Bonds track continuing Bund, UST yield decline * Bucharest stocks buck fall in Europe, on new tax decree By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 27 (Reuters) - The forint extended its losses, hitting a 2-month low against the euro on Wednesday, after the Hungarian central bank (NBH) dropped its guidance for gradual monetary tightening. The NBH, which has been regarded as the most dovish central bank in the eastern wing of the European Union for most of this decade, halted a nearly seven-year run of monetary easing by raising its overnight deposit rate on Tuesday. It increased the rate by 10 basis points to -0.05 percent, keeping its base rate on hold at a record-low 0.9 percent as expected. But it surprised many investors who had expected a gradual increase in Hungarian interest rates, as the central bank itself had until most recently communicated. It said that the hike was a one-off as surging wages had put upside pressure on inflation, while slowing growth in the global economy and the euro zone have the opposite impact. There is no drastic inflation pressure in the Hungarian economy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nominee for NBH deputy governor, Mihaly Patai, said on Wednesday, striking a similarly dovish tone. The forint, after its biggest daily drop for years on Tuesday, pierced the 320 psychological line on Wednesday, shedding almost half a percent on the day by 1021 GMT and reaching its weakest level since mid-January at 320.12. Central Europe's most liquid unit, the zloty, meanwhile, eased 0.2 percent and the leu 0.15 percent. Hungarian government bonds, which have outperformed regional peers and Bunds in a rally in the past weeks, extended their gains. The 10-year benchmark bond traded around a yield of 2.85 percent, the lowest since early March when the underlying paper was replaced by one with a longer maturity. Poland's corresponding yield dropped 5 basis points to 2.80 percent, tracking Bunds and U.S. Treasuries, even though Tuesday's comments from Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki triggered some worries over the Polish budget deficit. "The statement that government will 'try' (to keep the deficit below the EU's threshold of 3 percent of economic output) may not be enough to calm down rating agencies," Santander analysts said in a note. In their rating reviews in the next few weeks, the three main agencies are unlikely to change their rating yet, but "may express their opinions in a more precautionary tone", Santander said. Bucharest's blue-chip stock index rose to 3-month highs. Gaining 0.5 percent, it bucked a mild decline in indexes elsewhere in the region. A much-awaited draft government decree showed that a widely criticised new Romanian bank tax would be lowered and de-linked from money market rates, while measures to increase taxes in the energy sector would remain mostly unchanged. Romania also mandated bookrunners for selling 7-, 15- and 30-year euro-denominated benchmark bonds. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1121 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7750 25.7550 -0.08% -0.26% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 320.1200 318.7000 -0.44% +0.30% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2985 4.2906 -0.18% -0.21% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7595 4.7525 -0.15% -2.22% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4250 7.4205 -0.06% -0.20% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9000 117.9100 +0.01% +0.34% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1070.75 1074.350 -0.34% +8.53% 0 Budapest 41416.18 41740.97 -0.78% +5.82% Warsaw 2315.57 2324.91 -0.40% +1.71% Bucharest 8080.18 8044.12 +0.45% +9.43% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 875.21 874.64 +0.07% +8.82% > Zagreb 1788.51 1791.68 -0.18% +2.27% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.62 730.05 +0.08% -4.08% 5> Sofia 578.81 578.37 +0.08% -2.63% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7540 -0.1710 +234bps -15bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7640 -0.0160 +222bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8620 0.0060 +192bps +5bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6680 -0.0130 +225bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1840 -0.0310 +264bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8210 -0.0480 +288bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.13 2.18 2.17 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.35 0.45 0.19 Poland 1.73 1.73 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Editing by Gareth Jones)