CEE MARKETS-Forint sets 4-week high as central bank revamps toolkit

* Forint hits 4-week high on Hungarian central bank comments * Bank revamps toolkit, says prepared for tightening if needed * Hungarian 10-year government bond yield tests 3-year high (Recasts with Hungarian central bank decisions and comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The forint jumped on Tuesday, outperforming Central European peers as the Hungarian central bank (NBH) revamped its toolkit and said it was prepared for monetary tightening if needed in the future. The forint traded at 323.48 versus the euro at 1423 GMT, off four-week highs set earlier in the session at 322.7, but firmer by half a percent from Monday. The NBH kept interest rates at record lows, but said it would phase out its monetary policy interest rate swaps and its mortgage bond buying programme by the end of 2018. It retained its foreign currency swaps providing forint liquidity and said it would adjust monetary policy by using them in the right combination with the interest rate corridor around its benchmark rate. The changes will allow the bank to act if inflation trends make it necessary, while "the bias of monetary policy has not changed," NBH Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told a news conference. The bank's signals that it is prepared to move away from its ultraloose policy is positive to the forint, one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "We see the end of the tunnel," the dealer said. It will take a few more days for the market to digest Tuesday's announcements, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. A rise in domestic savings and expected European Union funding inflows make a fast rise in interest rates unlikely, Takarekbank analyst Gergely Suppan said in a statement. Hungary's 10-year government bonds traded at a yield of 3.68 percent, off their midday fixing of 3.73 percent which was its second highest level in the past three years. Nagy also said that based on the current inflation outlook, no interest rate change was justified until the middle of 2019, and that bigger policy decisions could be expected on a quarterly basis, depending on the bank's inflation report. The NBH did not increase its inflation forecasts in the main figures of the September report revealed on Tuesday, despite some expectations for a rise. Inflation has picked up across Central Europe in the past months. Worried over the rise, the Czech central bank is expected to deliver its third interest rate hike in a row next week. The Czech crown set a 5-month high at 25.42 against the euro on Tuesday. At 1423 GMT it traded at 25.43, firmer by 0.1 percent from Monday. The leu, meanwhile shed a quarter of a percent to trade at 4.652. The zloty was a shade firmer against the euro on the strong side of the 4.3 psychological line. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1623 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.4300 25.4500 +0.08% +0.44% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.4800 325.0000 +0.47% -3.88% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2980 4.2982 +0.00% -2.83% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6520 4.6415 -0.23% +0.60% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4270 7.4265 -0.01% +0.04% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3600 118.3400 -0.02% +0.12% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1090.87 1092.080 -0.11% +1.18% 0 Budapest 36000.04 35819.90 +0.50% -8.58% Warsaw 2229.20 2210.99 +0.82% -9.43% Bucharest 8228.16 8170.91 +0.70% +6.12% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 854.99 850.03 +0.58% +6.03% > Zagreb 1800.34 1792.47 +0.44% -2.31% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.32 724.46 +0.67% -4.01% 5> Sofia 629.86 627.84 +0.32% -7.02% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5260 0.0270 +206bps +2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7720 0.0010 +191bps -2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1940 0.0220 +171bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6060 -0.0260 +214bps -4bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5470 -0.0060 +269bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2520 0.0270 +277bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.92 2.11 2.22 1.55 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.61 0.83 1.07 0.21 Poland 1.76 1.79 1.83 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Richard Balmforth)