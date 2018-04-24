CEE MARKETS-Forint sets 4-week low ahead of central bank meeting

* Hungary central bank seen holding fire, reaffirming loose policy * Forint eases slightly further after Monday's USD-driven fall * Crown rebounds, central banker says its firming has been slow * Romanian president offers mediation in row over inflation jump By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 24 (Reuters) - The forint touched a four-week low against the euro, under-performing Central European peers, as the Hungarian central bank was expected to reaffirm its loose policy on Tuesday. The bank, led by a key ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, holds its first meeting since the ruling party secured a tight two-thirds parliament majority at elections on April 8. The bank is expected to keep its interest rates at record lows, and analysts in a Reuters poll projected no change in its base rate at least until 2020. Deputy Governor Marton Nagy last week projected double-digit annual corporate and household lending growth for the next years. "It is hard to read any policy change from those comments ... these are very far from concrete things," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Inflation has been mild in most of the region this year. An earlier rise in the Czech Republic and a surge in Romania since late last year prompted central bank rate hikes, while Hungarian and Polish rate setters have not showed worries over inflation. The forint and the zloty, the region's most liquid units, fell sharply against the euro on Monday, drifting off recent two-month highs, as investors in the world bought dollar assets after a rise in U.S. Treasuries yields. The forint lost more ground on Tuesday, trading at 312.70 at 0832 GMT. Government bond yields, which hit multi-week highs in the region on Monday, continued to track core market peers and retreated. Poland's 10-year yield dropped 4 basis points to 3.0475 percent and the corresponding Hungarian yield fell 5 basis points from Monday's fixing to 2.5 percent. Czech yields moved little, and the Czech crown regained some of the ground lost on Monday, after Czech National Bank board member Marek Mora was quoted as saying that the crown had strengthened more slowly than expected. The bank has forecast the average crown rate to firm to 24.9 versus the euro in the second quarter. It traded at 25.42 on Tuesday. The leu was steady at 4.655 against the euro after Romanian President Klaus Iohannis offered to mediate between the ruling party and the central bank in a row over inflation, which jumped to 5 percent in annual terms in March, the highest since 2013. Late last week, the leader of the Social Democrats lashed out against criticism that a surge in inflation was driven by his party's fiscal and income policies, accusing the central bank of exaggerating the impact of higher trade deficits. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1032 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.4200 25.4330 +0.05% +0.48% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 312.7000 312.5000 -0.06% -0.57% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.1990 4.2006 +0.04% -0.54% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6550 4.6540 -0.02% +0.53% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4170 7.4120 -0.07% +0.18% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0500 118.1200 +0.06% +0.38% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1127.01 1121.470 +0.49% +4.53% 0 Budapest 38378.80 38123.45 +0.67% -2.54% Warsaw 2310.14 2291.59 +0.81% -6.14% Bucharest 8969.00 8957.03 +0.13% +15.67% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 836.51 838.29 -0.21% +3.74% > Zagreb 1782.39 1781.25 +0.06% -3.28% Belgrade <.BELEX1 739.43 739.95 -0.07% -2.68% 5> Sofia 657.95 659.10 -0.17% -2.88% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.7500 -0.0800 +130bps -7bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.1980 -0.0090 +121bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7370 -0.0200 +112bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5210 -0.0090 +207bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3580 -0.0410 +237bps -3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.0440 -0.0450 +243bps -3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.95 1.05 1.20 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.10 0.18 0.03 Poland 1.73 1.75 1.76 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Ed Osmond)