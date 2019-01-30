Bonds News
January 30, 2019 / 10:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint sets new 8-month high, CEE investors watch Fed

Sandor Peto

7 Min Read

    * Forint sets new 8-month high, CEE assets are mostly
rangebound
    * Investors wait to see if the Fed indeed turned less
hawkish

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The forint touched an 8-month
high against the euro on Wednesday as expectations for upcoming
monetary tightening remained intact after Tuesday's Hungarian
central bank (NBH) meeting.
    The rise had little momentum as investors held their breath
before the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting. Stocks and other
currencies in the region were mostly rangebound.
    The forint hit 317.04 versus the euro, marginally
firmer than Tuesday, and re-tested Tuesday's 8-month highs
versus the zloty.
    The NBH did not provide clues about the timing of an
expected forint liquidity tightening after its Tuesday meeting,
but reiterated its commitment to a "gradual and cautious" policy
normalisation.
    In contrast with Hungary, where core inflation has been
rising, Poland's inflation has remained below the central bank's
target range of 1.5-3.5 percent. The zloty was a touch
weaker, trading at 4.2954 against the euro.
    If the Federal Reserve signals less future monetary
tightening than in December, a possible dollar weakening would
be positive for the zloty, Warsaw-based Santander bank analysts
said in a note.
    Rallies in the dollar last year often caused a
currency sell-off in emerging markets including Central Europe.
    A looser stance in the Fed's comments would mean an improved
backdrop for Central European government debt, analysts said.
    "That being said, local monetary policy ... drivers should
continue gaining in importance, as witnessed for example in
Hungary yesterday," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a
note.
    Hungarian government bond yields rose slightly from
Tuesday's fixing. The 10-year yield was up 2 basis points at
2.85 percent, back at Monday's levels.
    Polish bonds were treading water and could benefit from the
Fed's comments if they are not hawkish, the Santander note said.
    Investors in Romania watched the finance ministry which may
publish its draft 2019 budget on Wednesday.
    "With the latest fiscal initiatives including banking asset
taxation and growing disagreements between the government and
the central bank it may be worth to expect more taps of
international markets this year," the Raiffeisen note said.
    "In our opinion the rejection of market bids in ROMGB
auctions (in the past weeks) sharply increases the chance of
international Eurobond placement in Q1," it added.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1056 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.7950   25.7810    -0.05%    -0.34%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  317.1000  317.1500    +0.02%    +1.26%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2954    4.2943    -0.03%    -0.14%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7550    4.7578    +0.06%    -2.12%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4210    7.4235    +0.03%    -0.15%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.3100  118.4500    +0.12%    -0.01%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1031.56  1029.600    +0.19%    +4.56%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40951.42  41146.00    -0.47%    +4.63%
 Warsaw                2372.07   2373.30    -0.05%    +4.19%
 Bucharest             6988.08   6948.96    +0.56%    -5.36%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    839.12    838.28    +0.10%    +4.33%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1761.51   1758.02    +0.20%    +0.73%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    699.74    698.73    +0.14%    -8.13%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  570.69    573.66    -0.52%    -4.00%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8720    0.1390   +244bps    +13bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.6300   -0.0430   +195bps     -5bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.7770   -0.0080   +158bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.4940   -0.0170   +206bps     -3bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1670   -0.0130   +249bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.7970    0.0190   +260bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.07      2.11      2.14      2.00
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.34      0.61      0.84      0.00
                                                    
 Poland                   1.72      1.72      1.72      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto
Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below