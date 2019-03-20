CEE MARKETS-Forint sets new highs, Bucharest bucks stocks retreat

* Forint, zloty firm ahead of Fed, hawkish Hungarian outlook * Crown eases to 11-month low vs forint * Poland releases robust industrial output figures * Romanian minister pledges lower bank tax, stocks rise By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 20 (Reuters) - The forint set 11-month highs on Wednesday due to expectations for dovish comments from the Federal Reserve later in the day and monetary tightening by the Hungarian central bank (NBH) next week. The forint traded at 312.7 against the euro at 0947 GMT, near an intraday- and 11-month high of 312.65, and 0.1 firmer from Tuesday. It was bid at its strongest level against the Czech crown since early May 2018, at 12.17. The crown eased 0.1 percent against the euro to 25.653 as bets for a Czech central bank rate hike on March 28 diminished. Two days before that, the NBH may start to tighten its policy more than seven years after its last base rate hike, to fight a rise in core inflation. The bank is seen tightening liquidity in domestic markets via its fx swap facility, and some investors expect a rise in its -0.15 percent overnight deposit rate. "Mainly textbook-thinking foreigners expect that," one Budapest-based currency dealer said, adding that domestic players doubted that the NBH wanted to strengthen the forint further. Hungary's benchmark 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 3.12 percent, down 11 basis points from last week as expectations for monetary tightening increased trust in long-term papers. Investors shrugged off political noise as German leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer proposed suspending Hungary's ruling Fidesz party from the EU's centre-right political group. Morten Lund, an analyst with Nordea Markets said the crown was the most vulnerable in the region to any bad news about Britain's exit from the EU, due next week if it is not delayed. "In terms of exports and value added it is Poland which has the highest share but when you dig into sector compositions, the Czech Republic, they are vulnerable," he said. The international backdrop was moderately supportive, with dovish comments expected from the Federal Reserve, dealers said. "The forint firming also pulls up the zloty," the dealer said. The zloty traded at 4.285 versus the euro, a shade off 6-week highs. After releasing robust wage growth figures on Tuesday, Poland's statistics office reported a surprise pick-up in annual industrial output growth in February on Wednesday. "Slowdown seems to be nowhere close," Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note, adding that inflation pressures remain limited despite a rise in the February annual producer price index to 2.9 percent. Central European stocks tracked a retreat of German shares from 5-month lows, but Bucharest's blue-chip index gained 1.1 percent. Romania's finance minister said a controversial bank tax would be lowered. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1047 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6530 25.6290 -0.09% +0.21% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 312.7000 312.8800 +0.06% +2.68% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2850 4.2884 +0.08% +0.11% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7600 4.7627 +0.06% -2.23% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4130 7.4135 +0.01% -0.04% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8000 118.0850 +0.24% +0.42% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1070.69 1075.360 -0.43% +8.53% 0 Budapest 41753.75 42014.16 -0.62% +6.68% Warsaw 2346.45 2352.42 -0.25% +3.07% Bucharest 8031.97 7947.65 +1.06% +8.78% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 871.56 872.18 -0.07% +8.37% > Zagreb 1783.20 1777.03 +0.35% +1.97% Belgrade <.BELEX1 721.78 722.54 -0.11% -5.24% 5> Sofia 593.38 600.40 -1.17% -0.18% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8610 0.0800 +239bps +9bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8590 0.0220 +222bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9690 0.0310 +188bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6490 -0.0980 +218bps -9bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2520 0.0010 +261bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9180 0.0030 +282bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.19 2.25 2.27 2.03 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.37 0.56 0.72 0.14 Poland 1.74 1.74 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Aaron Jude Saldanha in Bangalore; Editing by Alison Williams)