CEE MARKETS-Forint sets two-month high on gold reserves

* Hungarian central bank boosts gold reserves * CEE currencies and shares supported by European equities rebound * Hungarian central bank sees no change in inflation outlook * Oil poses inflation risks in Hungary and Poland -Citi (Adds Hungarian central bank rate decision) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The forint hit a two-month high against the euro on Tuesday after the National Bank Hungary said it would increase its gold reserves. The bank kept interest rates on hold at its meeting and did not provide markets with any hawkish signals. Central Europe's most liquid currencies -- the forint and Poland's zloty -- and equities were also supported by a rebound of European stocks after heavy losses. The Budapest and Warsaw stock indices rose by 1.35 percent. The forint set a two-month high at 321.7 against the euro after the NBH said it planned a tenfold rise in its gold reserves. The currency then retreated, dropping to 322.05 by 1355 GMT, after the central bank kept Hungary's record low interest rates on hold. The forint was still up 0.2 percent from Monday. The zloty, meanwhile, gained 0.1 percent and the Czech crown eased slightly in tandem with the Romanian leu. The NBH said a pick-up in annual headline inflation to 3.6 percent in September did not change the inflation outlook and that it remained prepared for future monetary tightening. As the NBH keeps short-term interest rates near zero, a rise in long-term yields, driven by surging U.S. Treasuries yields and concerns over inflation, made Hungary's government debt yield curve the steepest in at least 14 years by last week. The spread between the yield on three-month Treasury bills and 10-year bonds widened on Tuesday after some narrowing in recent days. The short-term yield slipped further into negative territory at an auction, while the 10-year yield rose to 3.9 percent in the secondary market, against Monday's 3.88 percent fixing. The recent curve steepening was partly caused by concern that the bank might not give up its loose monetary stance in time to tackle rising inflation. CIB analysts said the NHB could keep its base rate on hold at 0.9 percent through this year and next but may start to tighten liquidity in domestic markets from early next year. Hungary and Poland are among the emerging economies with inflation most at risk from rising oil prices, Citi analysts said in a note. Forward deals in both countries have priced in a rise in interest rates in both countries next year, but mainly for Hungary, while Polish markets do not reflect the real size of inflation risks yet, the note said. "Markets don't seem prepared for upside inflation surprises in Poland," Citi said. Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped 3 basis points to 3.2 percent, widening Hungary's yield advantage. Poland's credit rating was upgraded by Standard & Poor's on Friday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1555 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8280 25.8130 -0.06% -1.11% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.0500 322.6000 +0.17% -3.46% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2885 4.2918 +0.08% -2.62% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6665 4.6621 -0.09% +0.28% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4155 7.4155 +0.00% +0.20% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0600 118.2800 +0.19% +0.37% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1085.24 1081.070 +0.39% +0.66% 0 Budapest 37058.37 36564.15 +1.35% -5.89% Warsaw 2199.43 2170.05 +1.35% -10.64% Bucharest 8534.78 8441.69 +1.10% +10.07% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 818.27 829.19 -1.32% +1.47% > Zagreb 1775.29 1779.92 -0.26% -3.67% Belgrade <.BELEX1 731.14 738.45 -0.99% -3.77% 5> Sofia 610.31 610.75 -0.07% -9.91% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5840 -0.0130 +218bps -2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8740 0.0180 +198bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1830 0.0180 +170bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5720 -0.0210 +217bps -2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5330 -0.0090 +264bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2240 -0.0120 +274bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.05 2.24 2.37 1.76 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.45 0.75 1.09 0.17 Poland 1.76 1.79 1.87 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by David Goodman)