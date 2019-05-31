CEE MARKETS-Forint slightly weaker after GDP data, underperforms

Bonds News
    BUDAPEST, May 31 (Reuters) - The forint eased
early on Friday, giving back some of Thursday's gains, after
final data confirmed first-quarter economic growth of 5.3
percent, well above Hungary's long-term potential.
    At 0834 GMT, the forint traded down 0.06 percent at 324.81
per euro, rebounding from morning lows on the weaker side of the
325 mark. Most other central European currencies were unchanged
or slightly stronger.
    With a 1.1% loss for the year, the forint is the region's
second-worst performer behind the Romanian leu, which
shed 2%.
    The National Bank of Hungary, central Europe's most dovish
central bank, left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday and
reiterated its dovish stance despite a continued rise in
inflation near the top of its 2-4% target range.
    Its next policy meeting is due on June 25, when policy
makers will also discuss the next update of the bank's quarterly
inflation report. The bank has said it would only adjust policy
if the latest projections make any change necessary.
    However, some analysts and market participants have
questioned the sustainability of the bank's accommodative policy
amid double-digit wage rises, a lending boom, strong inflation
and economic growth well above Hungary's long-term average.
    "The next important milestone will be the inflation data," a
Budapest based currency dealer said, adding that global factors,
such as the U.S.-China trade war and stock market volatility
could also affect the forint, which sank to 9-month-lows early
this week.
    Hungary will publish May inflation data next Friday after
April data published earlier this month showed price growth
rising to a seven-year-high of 3.9%.
    "If the economy grows above its potential for a sustained
period, it raises the risk of an increasing amount of risky
loans being issued, real estate prices free-wheeling, and
households turning too bold and starting to consume beyond their
means," analyst David Nemeth at K&H said in a note.
    "These factors can give rise to imbalances and, if the
economy slows, growth can suddenly fall well below potential as
a consequence."
           CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
           MARKETS  T        1034              
                             CET               
                    CURRENC                           
                    IES                        
                    Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                             s                 
                    bid      close    change   in 2019
 Czech     <EURCZK  25.8350  25.8450   +0.04%   -0.50%
 crown     =>                                  
 Hungary   <EURHUF  324.810  324.600   -0.06%   -1.15%
 forint    =>             0        0           
 Polish    <EURPLN   4.2888   4.2892   +0.01%   +0.02%
 zloty     =>                                  
 Romanian  <EURRON   4.7512   4.7531   +0.04%   -2.05%
 leu       =>                                  
 Croatian  <EURHRK   7.4200   7.4190   -0.01%   -0.13%
 kuna      =>                                  
 Serbian   <EURRSD  117.810  117.910   +0.08%   +0.42%
 dinar     =>             0        0           
 Note:     calculated from            1800            
 daily                                CET      
 change                                        
                                                      
                    Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                             s                 
                             close    change   in 2019
 Prague             1042.81  1043.62   -0.08%   +5.70%
                                  00           
 Budapest           40788.4  41075.8   -0.70%   +4.21%
                          8        7           
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  2211.45  2221.56   -0.46%   -2.86%
           >                                   
 Buchares           8386.87  8403.12   -0.19%   +13.59
 t                                                   %
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO   874.91   877.52   -0.30%   +8.78%
 a         P>                                  
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1852.17  1854.92   -0.15%   +5.91%
           >                                   
 Belgrade  <.BELEX   730.23   732.06   -0.25%   -4.13%
           15>                                 
 Sofia     <.SOFIX   581.38   582.14   -0.13%   -2.20%
           >                                   
                    BONDS                             
                    Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                    (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                               in
 Czech                                         spread
 Republic                                      
   2-year  <CZ2YT=   1.6240   0.0300   +229bp    +5bps
           RR>                              s  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.7100   0.0620   +229bp    +9bps
           RR>                              s  
           <CZ10YT   1.7360  -0.0020   +194bp    +3bps
 10-year   =RR>                             s  
 Poland                                               
   2-year  <PL2YT=   1.6660  -0.0110   +233bp    +1bps
           RR>                              s  
   5-year  <PL5YT=   2.1220  -0.0200   +270bp    +0bps
           RR>                              s  
           <PL10YT   2.6910  -0.0370   +289bp    +0bps
 10-year   =RR>                             s  
           FORWARD  RATE     AGREEME                  
                             NT                
                    3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                               interba
                                               nk
 Czech     <CZKFRA     2.18     2.10     2.03     2.19
 Rep       ><PRIBO                             
           R=>                                 
 Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.36     0.54     0.67     0.20
           ><BUBOR                             
           =>                                  
 Poland    <PLNFRA     1.74     1.74     1.74     1.72
           ><WIBOR                             
           =>                                  
 Note:     are for ask                                
 FRA       prices                              
 quotes                                        
 ********************************************         
 ******************                            
 
 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
