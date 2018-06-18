CEE MARKETS-Forint takes breather ahead of crucial central bank meeting

* Forint bucks CEE fx easing on dollar strength * Forint still near 3-year low ahead of key cbank meeting * Hungarian cbank seen shifting to less dovish rhetoric By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 18 (Reuters) - The forint and Hungarian government bonds took a breather on Monday after last week's weakening, a day before a meeting of the National Bank of Hungary whose ultra-loose policy has come under fire as U.S. interest rates rise. The dollar's strength continues to put pressure on Central European currencies. The zloty shed 0.2 percent and the leu and the Czech crown 0.1 percent by 0913 GMT. The forint's easing was hardly noticeable, but trading at 322.7 against the euro it was near the 3-year lows it hit at 323.95 on Friday. Hungary's 10-year government bond yield was steady at 3.46 percent, but it stayed well above Poland's corresponding yield which dropped 2 basis points to 3.22 percent. Early this year, it was more than one percentage point below its Polish peer. Since then a global rise in debt yields has shattered the credibility of the Hungarian central bank's goal to keep long-term yields relatively low. The rise came just as Hungary boosted debt issuance to pre-finance EU-sponsored projects and cover a 1.3-billion-euro bond expiry a week ago, and coincided with a pick-up in inflation in May across Central Europe. The NBH is due to release new inflation forecasts next week, and they are likely to rise. They could stay well within the bank's 2-4 percent target range, but the rise fuels uncertainty over the bank's targets, market participants said. The bank is expected to keep its rates on hold, but a shift in its language towards more openness to tightening is possible, traders and analysts said. "The comments will be crucial," one trader said. The bank on Monday tightened mortgage conditions on loans with interest rates fixed for less than 10 years, to drive borrowers into fixed-rate loans. Elsewhere, the zloty was flat after new data showed a 7 percent annual rise in wages in May, a strong rate, though a tad below expectations. The Polish central bank has also pledged to keep short-term interest rates on hold at record lows for years, but had no target for long-term yields. The figures are unlikely to change its commitment. Wages do not spur inflation as Polish companies are healthy and invest to boost efficiency and the state budget is stable, analysts said. The crown eased slightly to 25.735 versus the euro. Czech producer prices rose at the fastest pace in five years in May, jumping 1.0 percent month-on-month. This confirms that the central bank will likely move faster than expected on interest rate hikes, possibly lifting them as early as this month, but that has been partly priced in already. Czech forward rate agreements have priced in a rate hike by September and give almost a 50 percent chance of a hike already in June. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1113 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7500 25.7130 -0.14% -0.81% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.7000 322.6200 -0.02% -3.65% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2927 4.2857 -0.16% -2.71% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6685 4.6640 -0.10% +0.24% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3790 7.3825 +0.05% +0.70% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9700 118.1500 +0.15% +0.45% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1075.08 1077.880 -0.26% -0.29% 0 Budapest 35974.28 36038.96 -0.18% -8.64% Warsaw 2205.47 2203.01 +0.11% -10.39% Bucharest 8220.19 8201.28 +0.23% +6.02% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 890.33 894.26 -0.44% +10.41% > Zagreb 1822.82 1821.36 +0.08% -1.09% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.94 730.73 +0.03% -3.80% 5> Sofia 628.42 627.90 +0.08% -7.24% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.0330 -0.0330 +168bps -4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5370 -0.0020 +177bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1170 0.0030 +172bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5870 0.0070 +223bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4190 -0.0200 +266bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2250 -0.0150 +283bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.17 1.32 1.45 0.93 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.42 0.10 0.83 0.16 Poland 1.75 1.77 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague/Pawel Sobczak and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Adrian Croft)