CEE MARKETS-Forint touches 2-1/2 month low as FX weakens amid global COVID rise

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies fell on Monday, starting the week on a sour note amid global market weakness as coronavirus cases rise in different parts of the world, with the Hungarian forint touching a fresh 2-1/2 month low. The poor sentiment in markets added to local factors that have pressured both the forint and the Polish zloty. Political battles between Budapest and Warsaw and the European Union's executive in Brussels, which opened cases against both countries last week over LGBT issues, have raised risks to EU funding and unnerved investors. On Monday, the forint lost 0.2% to 360.29 against the euro and the zloty fell 0.1% to 4.587. "The zloty has deepened losses against major currencies in recent days due to deteriorating global market sentiment," bank PKO BP said. "The spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus raises concerns about the future economic growth of EU countries and the renewal of restrictions against it." Many countries, particularly in Asia, are struggling to curb the highly contagious variant of the virus. The zloty has also felt pressure as the Polish central bank maintains its loose monetary policy while Hungarian and Czech peers start tightening rates to get a handle on elevated inflation. Prices pressures have hit central Europe while economies rebound and labour shortages reappear. In a weekend interview with daily Pravo, Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank could raise rates again when it meets in August, backing expectations already priced in by markets. The crown, though, failed to get a boost from his comments and had eased 0.3% by 0904 GMT. Bank CSOB analysts said with data limited before the next meeting, the crown - which was at 15-month highs a month ago as markets anticipated rate hikes over the next year - would take cues from the global mood. The Prague stock exchange, which hit its highest in a decade last week, fell 0.3%, retreating with others in the region. Warsaw led losses, falling 1.5%. Shares in Polish wind and solar farm builder Onde, a unit of construction group Erbud, rose 15% on their stock market debut in Warsaw on Monday.