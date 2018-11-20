CEE MARKETS-Forint tracks euro easing as Hungarian central bank meets

* CEE currencies track retreat of euro on Italian budget tension * Czech crown hits multi-month lows vs euro and forint * Polish bank scandal seen weighing on zloty -analysts By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The forint weakened as expectations for hawkish comments from the Hungarian central bank's meeting on Tuesday did not offset worries over Italy's tension over its 2019 budget with Brussels. Italian government bond yields rose to a one-month high , souring sentiment in European markets. Hungarian bonds did not track the sell-off, but the euro's resulting retreat weakened Central European currencies through buying of the dollar. The forint initially gained against the euro, approaching three-month highs, helped by some expectation that the central bank would cite a rise in inflation and suggest future rate tightening, while holding rates at record lows. When the euro retreated after strengthening for over a week, the forint also changed direction. By 0923 GMT it had eased 0.1 percent, in tandem with the zloty and the leu, trading at 321.72 against the euro. "Inflation (at 3.8 percent in October in annual terms) is still within the (2-4 percent) target. They may want a strong year-end forint, but they also want more lending (in the economy)," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "So I do not think that they will refer to interest rate increases." The forint has been supported by Central Europe's robust economic growth, Hungary's trade surpluses and hopes for upgrades in the country's sovereign credit rating. Dollar buying amid Federal Reserve rate hikes caused repeated forint and zloty weakening this year, and recently the crown joined them despite four straight interest rate hikes by the Czech central bank. Against the forint, the crown reached its weakest level in almost six months. Pressure on the crown is unlikely to ease for the rest of the year as Czech economic growth lagged behind its regional peers in the third quarter, Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. It is also under pressure from seasonal euro buying by banks that cut crown deposits at the end of the year to reduce payments into the state-run "Resolution Fund", the note added. The zloty could remain under pressure because a corruption scandal "may seriously undermine confidence amongst foreign investors in country's financial industry if not thoroughly investigated," Rabobank said in a note. The head of the financial markets regulator KNF, Marek Chrzanowski, stepped down a week ago after the owner of Getin Noble Bank, Leszek Czarnecki, accused him of trying to extract a multi-million-dollar bribe from him. Chrzanowski denies the accusations. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1023 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 26.0800 26.0280 -0.20% -2.06% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.7200 321.3000 -0.13% -3.36% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3370 4.3320 -0.12% -3.70% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6675 4.6640 -0.07% +0.26% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4245 7.4275 +0.04% +0.08% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2000 118.2700 +0.06% +0.25% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1068.17 1079.180 -1.02% -0.93% 0 Budapest 39118.74 39323.01 -0.52% -0.66% Warsaw 2182.46 2189.73 -0.33% -11.33% Bucharest 8540.50 8566.30 -0.30% +10.15% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 817.07 817.66 -0.07% +1.33% > Zagreb 1744.08 1747.23 -0.18% -5.36% Belgrade <.BELEX1 743.90 744.87 -0.13% -2.09% 5> Sofia 584.08 592.68 -1.45% -13.78% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6230 0.1230 +228bps +14bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8430 0.0050 +208bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0660 0.0000 +171bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5870 -0.0160 +224bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4700 -0.0040 +271bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2360 0.0010 +288bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.22 2.36 2.46 2.00 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.57 0.90 0.13 Poland 1.77 1.81 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw, editing by Larry King)