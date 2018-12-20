CEE MARKETS-Forint up, crown eases ahead of Czech central bank meeting

* Hungary central bank sees core inflation rise * Czech central bank seen holding fire after hikes * Fed comments disappoint some investors, stocks fall * Romanian shares extend plunge on tax plans By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The forint firmed to a 4-week high against the euro on Thursday, outperforming other Central European currencies, after the Hungarian central bank (NBH) forecast a rise in core inflation. The crown was a shade weaker in thin trade ahead of a meeting of the Czech central bank, which is expected to keep rates on hold after four straight rate hikes. Hungary's central bank said in its inflation report that the core price index excluding indirect tax effects could rise above 3 percent, the mid-point of its 2-4 percent 2019 target range. The forecast underpinned the NBH's shift towards more hawkish rhetoric and followed Federal Reserve comments which suggested a less steep course in its rate increases. "The prospect of less steepness strengthens the euro and also helps the forint," one Budapest-based currency trader said. "A slightly more hawkish language from the central bank can help the forint in the longer term, while its rise can be caused by the euro/dollar and the Fed," the dealer said. The forint touched a 4-week high against the euro and traded at 321.8 at 1023 GMT, firmer by 0.2 percent. Polish and Hungarian government bond yields dropped slightly, with Poland's 10-year yield setting a new 2-year low at 2.865 percent. Many investors had expected stronger signals from the Fed that its rate hikes, which caused selling of emerging markets assets earlier this year, may be nearing an end. Stocks fell as a result, with Bucharest leading the decline, its blue-chip index falling 3.6 percent to its lowest level since early 2017. On Wednesday it posted its second-biggest loss for at least two decades, shedding more than 12 percent after the government announced shock plans to tax banking assets and cap gas prices. The index regained some ground early in the session, but continued to fall on news that the government may approve the measures at its meeting on Thursday. Warsaw's blue-chip index fell by 0.9 percent, partly due to a fall in energy sector stocks. "Energy companies are falling on the news that they will have to contribute to the energy price hikes, it could be somewhere between one or two billions zlotys in 2019," said Krzysztof Kubiszewski, analyst at Trigon Dom Maklerski. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1123 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7670 25.7600 -0.03% -0.87% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.8000 322.5200 +0.22% -3.38% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2835 4.2830 -0.01% -2.50% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6601 4.6621 +0.04% +0.42% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4250 7.4205 -0.06% +0.07% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3000 118.2700 -0.03% +0.17% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1002.49 1008.110 -0.56% -7.02% 0 Budapest 39492.16 39966.19 -1.19% +0.29% Warsaw 2321.56 2342.81 -0.91% -5.67% Bucharest 7205.43 7475.22 -3.61% -7.07% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 791.64 791.71 -0.01% -1.83% > Zagreb 1732.88 1740.96 -0.46% -5.97% Belgrade <.BELEX1 759.42 762.05 -0.35% -0.05% 5> Sofia 589.78 589.65 +0.02% -12.94% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6860 0.0100 +228bps +1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8320 0.0230 +210bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9960 0.0000 +177bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.3780 -0.0400 +198bps -4bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3390 0.0180 +261bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8900 -0.0110 +266bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.17 2.24 2.30 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.56 0.83 0.13 Poland 1.75 1.76 1.79 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Alexander Smith)