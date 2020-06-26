Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as central banker says another rate cut possible

    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, June 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened
on Friday as the central bank's new deputy governor said he sees
room to cut interest rates further, after a surprise rate cut on
Tuesday.  
    The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) may cut its base rate by
another 15 basis points in July, but that is as far as it will
go, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Friday.
    The forint was down 0.34% and trading at 354.950
versus the euro by 0824 GMT.
    The NBH unexpectedly cut its base rate by 15 basis points to
0.75% on Tuesday, which caused the forint to fall to around 355
versus the euro from levels stronger than 350 before the rate
cut.
     The bank then described the measure as a "one-off" move to
shore up the economy, but just three days later Virag sought to
temper market expectations for further rate easing that he said
emerged following the surprise cut.
    "We would like to keep a safe distance from levels near 0%
where the Polish or the Czech central banks have cut their base
rate," he said.
    Investors were still processing his message, FX traders in
Budapest said.
    "If there are positive developments in the market in the
next month and the forint strengthens, then the NBH can cut the
rate with a lighter heart in July" he added.
    Elsewhere in the region, currencies were little changed.
Central European currencies suffered losses when lockdown
measures brought economies to a virtual halt, but have regained
a significant part of their strength since then.
    "We forecast CEE FX to trade sideways from current levels
given that positive and negative factors should balance
themselves in the upcoming months," Raiffeisen said in a note.
    Stocks in the region were mixed on Friday. Prague's equities
 were up 0.3% .Warsaw lost 0.3%. Bucharest's
stock market led gains, rising 0.9%.  
   
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1024              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  354.950  353.735   -0.34%   -6.71%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.4559   4.4558   -0.00%   -4.48%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8400   4.8400   +0.00%   -1.07%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5600   7.5670   +0.09%   -1.52%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.600  117.580   -0.02%   -0.03%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change                                        
                                                              
                   STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              920.97  917.790   +0.35%  -17.45%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           37008.7  37001.9   +0.02%  -19.69%
                                  3        4           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1787.90  1793.36   -0.30%  -16.85%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           8638.36  8559.14   +0.93%  -13.42%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   857.90   858.41   -0.06%   -7.34%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1586.76  1590.70   -0.25%  -21.35%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   667.36   665.68   +0.25%  -16.76%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   454.77   456.02   -0.27%  -19.95%
                   >                                   
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.0470  -0.0230   +075bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.3590   0.0130   +107bp    +2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   0.7930   0.0270   +126bp    +3bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.1590   0.0030   +086bp    +1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.7300  -0.0170   +144bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.3810   0.0010   +185bp    +0bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.29     0.29     0.31     0.34
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.61     0.54     0.49     0.75
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.22     0.23     0.26     0.26
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes are for                             
         ask prices                                    
         ********************************************         
         ******************                            
                                                              
 

 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw)
