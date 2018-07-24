CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens, crown jumps on central bank comments

* Hungarian central bank holds rates at record low as expected * Forint touches 3-week low, while other CEE currencies firm * Crown rises, central banker sees several rate hikes to come * Polish stock index .WIG20 hits six-week high (Recasts with Hungarian central bank decision and comments from Czech central banker Holub) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 24 (Reuters) - The forint eased on Tuesday as Hungary's central bank (NBH) maintained its loose policy at its meeting, while hawkish comment from Czech central bankers boosted the crown. The dollar's global rally has knocked Central Europe's main currencies lower in the past months but pressure eased in recent weeks and the greenback weakened on Tuesday. The forint touched a 3-week low at 327.18 against the euro even before the NBH kept interest rates on hold at record lows as expected. It said global market jitters justified caution, but it noted that volatility had eased in recent weeks. It also repeated that inflation would reach its target only by the middle of the next year in a sustainable way. A rise in annual inflation to 3.1 percent last month, above the middle of the bank's 2-4 percent target range, has caused worries, as did the weakening of the forint which may increase the price of imported goods in the future. The forint traded at 326.5 against the euro at 1336 GMT, weaker by 0.1 percent from Monday, but still more than one percent off the record lows it set early this month. Hungarian government bonds were steady. Traders said the bank was unlikely to change its policy or its rhetoric until its September meeting when it will also publish its next inflation report, while the forint could remain volatile if global jitters return. "The question is if the September report will show a change in inflation prospects," one fixed income trader said. A regionwide pick-up has lifted annual inflation above targets in the Czech Republic and Romania. Their central banks have been increasing their interest rates, and their currencies have been more stable than the forint and Poland's zloty. The crown, however, is several percentage points weaker than the Czech central bank (CNB) had expected. Hawkish comments from three Czech central bankers in the past days lifted it somewhat on Tuesday. It traded at 25.73 against the euro at 1336 GMT, up 0.4 percent. Tomas Holub, head of the bank's monetary department, said on Tuesday the CNB's new inflation forecasts out next week will raise the prospect of several rate hikes in the coming year due to a weaker currency and greater inflationary pressure from the domestic economy. Elsewhere, the leu touched an 8-week high at 4.6365 against the euro, firming in shallow trade, supported by a tightening of liquidity in Romania's interbank markets in the past months, which buoys short-term interest rates. In equities markets, Poland's bluechip index rose almost 2 percent to 6-week highs, with PKO BP, the country's biggest commercial bank gaining 3.2 percent, and the shares of copper produce KGHM rising 4.1 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1536 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7300 25.8360 +0.41% -0.73% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 326.5000 326.0900 -0.13% -4.77% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3160 4.3238 +0.18% -3.24% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6390 4.6470 +0.17% +0.88% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4020 7.3995 -0.03% +0.38% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9100 118.0000 +0.08% +0.50% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1092.21 1087.730 +0.41% +1.30% 0 Budapest 35026.23 35141.03 -0.33% -11.05% Warsaw 2243.28 2204.53 +1.76% -8.85% Bucharest 7952.87 7949.39 +0.04% +2.57% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 887.80 885.37 +0.27% +10.10% > Zagreb 1823.85 1810.70 +0.73% -1.03% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.53 726.53 +0.41% -3.98% 5> Sofia 636.72 633.41 +0.52% -6.01% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.1280 0.1160 +174bps +12bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5320 0.0300 +175bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1010 0.0140 +170bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6400 -0.0030 +225bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5370 -0.0020 +276bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1850 0.0020 +278bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.44 1.65 1.77 1.19 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.47 0.67 0.89 0.24 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.81 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)