CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens on current account, despite better German data

* Forint eases as current account surplus shrinks some more * German PMI dims export outlook; better Ifo doesn't help * Economic growth worry cut odds of Hungary monetary tightening * S&P upgrade buoys kuna, Croatian bonds By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 25 (Reuters) - The forint extended losses as Friday's poor German manufacturing report was followed by Monday's weak Hungarian current account data, showing Europe's economic slowdown is hindering exports. Hungary's current account deficit reached 349 million euros in the fourth quarter, reducing the full-year current account surplus to 640 million euros, down from 3.45 billion euros in 2017 and 7.04 billion euros in 2016. "This is ruining a big forint-strengthening factor," Erste analysts said in a note. The forint fell 0.1 percent against the euro to trade at 316.6, near the one-month lows reached on Friday after the German manufacturing figures. Germany's Ifo business morale on Monday showed a surprise improvement but did not help the mood. As the Federal Reserve drifts towards a rate cut and the European Central Bank keeps monetary conditions loose for longer, the chances are dwindling that Hungary's central bank will start to tighten at its meeting on Tuesday. "Friday's German figures were really disappointing ... interest rate hike expectations (in Budapest) are being priced out," one dealer said. Several analysts in a Reuters poll last week expected the bank to raise its overnight deposit rate from -0.15 percent. Other Central European currencies outperformed the forint . The Czech crown gained 0.1 percent to 25.725 versus the euro, but stayed near the five-week lows reached on Friday at 25.77. The Czech central bank is not expected to raise rates at its meeting on Thursday. The crown is weaker than the bank had expected, adding to inflation pressure. "Higher inflation and weaker koruna add pressure to increase rates while more dovish global central banks may reduce the effectiveness of such decision," Gintaras Slizhyus, an analyst at Raiffeisen, said in a note. The mid-yield quoted for Czech 10-year government bonds dropped further by 1 basis point 1.817 percent. The corresponding Polish yield rose 2 basis points to 2.8455 percent, as Germany's 10-year Bund yield reversed last week's fall to subzero levels. Croatia's 10-year yield also rose a touch, but at 1.748 percent was near Friday's record lows. Standard & Poor's upgraded Croatia's sovereign credit rating to BBB- from BB+ late on Friday, saying that the move reflected "strong budgetary outcomes". The move was not a surprise, but it helped the kuna gain 0.2 percent to 7.416 against the euro, outperforming regional peers. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1011 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7250 25.7600 +0.14% -0.07% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 316.6000 316.4200 -0.06% +1.42% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2930 4.2985 +0.13% -0.08% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7530 4.7531 +0.00% -2.08% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4160 7.4275 +0.16% -0.08% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9300 117.9800 +0.04% +0.31% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1073.24 1079.350 -0.57% +8.79% 0 Budapest 41813.90 41931.67 -0.28% +6.83% Warsaw 2316.66 2319.10 -0.11% +1.76% Bucharest 7947.26 8031.50 -1.05% +7.63% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 874.71 874.19 +0.06% +8.76% > Zagreb 1798.89 1801.45 -0.14% +2.86% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.59 729.48 +0.15% -4.08% 5> Sofia 588.63 582.34 +1.08% -0.98% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8160 -0.0640 +238bps -7bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8130 -0.0320 +224bps -4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8740 0.0120 +188bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6470 -0.0900 +221bps -9bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2090 0.0270 +263bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8540 0.0170 +286bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.11 2.13 2.12 2.03 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.46 0.63 0.14 Poland 1.73 1.72 1.72 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)