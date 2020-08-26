Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens, yields drop after Hungary central bank ups bond purchases

Anita Komuves

    BUDAPEST, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The forint weakened on
Wednesday, underperforming regional peers, while Hungarian
government bond yields dropped after the central bank said on
Tuesday it would increase its government bond purchases.
    The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate unchanged on
Tuesday and announced an increase in its weekly bond buys, which
has driven yields lower, traders said.
    Yields on the 20-year bond dropped 23 basis points since the
announcement, from 3.05% before the NBH announcement to 2.82%,
according to two fixed income traders in Budapest. 
    They both expect long-term bond yields to drop further in
reaction to the expansion of the bank's programme. 
    Yields on the 10-year bond fell 7 basis points to 2.24%
while 5-year bond yields dropped 5 basis points to 1.57% and
yields on 3-year bonds were at 1.12%, down 2 bps, they said.   
    The forint reached a one-month low around 354 against the
euro after the central bank's meeting but rebounded to 352.22
after Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag's comments that the bank
has no room to cut short-term rates further.
    These gains all evaporated on Wednesday. The currency
 was down 0.51%, trading at 354.300 per euro by 0952
GMT.
    The central bank, which cut its base rate in June and July,
said in a statement that it expected the disinflationary effects
of the pandemic to rein in price growth. 
    Inflation came in at a higher-than-expected annual 3.8% in
July and GDP dropped by 13.6% year-on-year in Q2.
    "The FX market correctly suspects that the MPC will probably
not re-think its stance over the coming year, no matter what
happens to inflation," Commerzbank said in a note. 
    "This is why the forint is likely to keep underperforming:
we forecast EUR-HUF to trade at 360.00 levels next year."
    Elsewhere, the Czech crown eased 0.15% to 26.205
versus the euro while the Polish zloty and the
Romanian leu were stable. 
    Hungary plans to finance an increased budget deficit this
year by boosting its forint-denominated government bond sales,
the debt management agency AKK said on Wednesday.
    The Polish state investment bank BGK will hold a bond
auction on Wednesday to finance the government's anti-crisis
shield to protect the economy from the coronavirus.
    The Czech finance ministry is also holding a government bond
auction later today. 
    Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest
weakening 0.41% and Prague flat. Warsaw's equities
 were up 0.33% and Bucharest's index firmed
0.37%.
    
                    CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                      
                    MARKETS   T        1152 CET          
                              CURRENC                           
                              IES                        
                              Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                              bid      close     change  in 2020
 EURCZK=  Czech     <EURCZK=  26.2050   26.1650  -0.15%   -2.95%
          crown     >                                    
 EURHUF=  Hungary   <EURHUF=  354.300  352.5000  -0.51%   -6.54%
          forint    >               0                    
 EURPLN=  Polish    <EURPLN=   4.4065    4.3990  -0.17%   -3.41%
          zloty     >                                    
 EURRON=  Romanian  <EURRON=   4.8405    4.8419   +0.03   -1.08%
          leu       >                                 %  
 EURHRK=  Croatian  <EURHRK=   7.5260    7.5285   +0.03   -1.07%
          kuna      >                                 %  
 EURRSD=  Serbian   <EURRSD=  117.500  117.6000   +0.09   +0.06%
          dinar     >               0                 %  
          Note:     calculated from              1800           
          daily                                  CET     
          change                                         
                                                                
                              Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                                       close     change  in 2020
 .PX      Prague               908.02  909.0500  -0.11%  -18.61%
 .BUX     Budapest            35581.4  35593.67  -0.03%  -22.79%
                                    7                    
 .WIG20   Warsaw              1828.21   1821.29   +0.38  -14.97%
                                                      %  
 .BETI    Buchares            8815.36   8785.18   +0.34  -11.65%
          t                                           %  
 .SBITOP  Ljubljan  <.SBITOP   853.45    851.71   +0.20   -7.82%
          a         >                                 %  
 .CRBEX   Zagreb              1620.74   1616.99   +0.23  -19.66%
                                                      %  
 .BELEX1  Belgrade  <.BELEX1   689.45    691.16  -0.25%  -14.00%
 5                  5>                                   
 .SOFIX   Sofia                433.78    433.71   +0.02  -23.65%
                                                      %  
                                                                
                              Yield    Yield     Spread  Daily
                              (bid)    change    vs      change
                                                 Bund    in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republic                                       
 CZ2YT=R    2-year  <CZ2YT=R   0.1300   -0.0420   +077b    -5bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year  <CZ5YT=R   0.7030   -0.0030   +133b    -2bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 CZ10YT=            <CZ10YT=   1.0350   -0.0090   +144b    -3bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                              ps  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year  <PL2YT=R   0.1620    0.0130   +081b    +0bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 PL5YT=R    5-year  <PL5YT=R   0.7670   -0.0080   +139b    -3bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 PL10YT=            <PL10YT=   1.3570   -0.0110   +176b    -3bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                              ps  
                    FORWARD                                     
                              3x6      6x9       9x12    3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech                  0.36      0.37    0.44     0.34
          Rep       <PRIBOR=                             
                    >                                    
          Hungary                0.76      0.83    0.89     0.61
                                                         
          Poland                 0.24      0.24    0.25     0.23
                                                         
          Note:     are for ask                                 
          FRA       prices                               
          quotes                                         
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 

 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)
