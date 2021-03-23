Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
European Currency News

CEE MARKETS-Forint weaker ahead of central bank meet, crown leads losses

    PRAGUE, March 23 (Reuters) - The forint eased on Tuesday
ahead of a Hungarian central bank rate meeting in which the
currency's recent weakening to near historic lows will likely be
on the agenda, while central European assets faced pressure.
    Stocks mostly fell and currencies dropped, with the crown
leading losses with a 0.5% fall, as the U.S. dollar gained and
the COVID-19 pandemic situation worsened in parts of central
Europe.  
    On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank is likely to leave
its key interest rates steady, but with the weak forint and
inflation rising, it may need to tighten short-term rates in the
next few months, a Reuters poll has shown.
    The market will focus on comments at a 1400 GMT news
conference after the rate decision an hour earlier. The forint
 was down 0.2% at 367.00 to the euro at 1049 GMT, after
nearly bumping against an all-time low of 369.54 last week.
    "A few upside risks to inflation have appeared recently,
which the statement could mention," said brokerage Equilor in a
note, pointing to a rise in oil prices and the weakening of the
forint which makes imports more expensive as some of the risks.
    Commerzbank said real rates in Hungary remain in negative
territory, hampering the forint.
    Things will get rough for the currency if the central bank
continues to hesitate signalling a rise in key rates and if
inflation remains high, Commerzbank said.
    Elsewhere, the crown dropped to an 11-day low hit
by London bank selling, a dealer said, who added it could make
up some ground on Wednesday.
    Analysts expect the central bank to hold its key rate at
0.25% at a Wednesday meeting although most see the likelihood
the bank could begin raising rates later this year.
    Central bankers have cautioned against a rush in hiking
rates as the pandemic's impact remains unclear. The Czech
Republic and other central European countries are dealing with a
surge in cases and extended lockdown measures.
    Elsewhere, the Polish zloty eased 0.3% and
Romania's leu was flat. On stock markets, Prague
gained, but Warsaw and Budapest lost up to 1%.
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1149              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.2100  26.0760   -0.51%   +0.07%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  367.000  366.245   -0.21%   -1.17%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.6085   4.5935   -0.33%   -1.07%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8890   4.8890   +0.00%   -0.49%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5750   7.5755   +0.01%   -0.36%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.450  117.580   +0.11%   +0.10%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague             1086.34  1084.65   +0.16%   +5.76%
                                          00           
 .BUX    Budapest           43549.8  43851.9   -0.69%   +3.43%
                                  4        6           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1909.83  1929.12   -1.00%   -3.74%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           10898.2  10882.9   +0.14%   +11.14
         t                        7        8                 %
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   989.24   989.81   -0.06%   +9.81%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1857.04  1856.34   +0.04%   +6.77%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   739.14   758.49   -2.55%   -1.27%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   491.79   490.36   +0.29%   +9.89%
                   > BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.6620  -0.1310   +137bp   -12bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.5070  -0.0370   +218bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.9220  -0.0330   +227bp    +0bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0810  -0.0040   +079bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.8200  -0.0220   +150bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.4510  -0.0330   +180bp    +0bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.42     0.59     0.88     0.36
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.99     1.14     1.29     0.77
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.24     0.25     0.29     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
 
 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in
Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
